Ronnie Wiessbrod Joins Trousdale Ventures as Chief Investment Officer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trousdale Ventures, an investment firm backing passionate entrepreneurs working to solve some of the world's most complex challenges, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ronnie Wiessbrod as Chief Investment Officer.

Ronnie Wiessbrod

Ronnie brings a deep background in emerging technologies, venture capital, and strategic growth. He joins Trousdale from the Milken Family Office, where he served as Chief Strategy Officer. In that role, he led technology investments from Series A through the public markets and across the capital structure. His experience also includes business development and strategy leadership at high-growth, venture-backed companies, as well as board and advisory roles for pioneering firms in cybersecurity, financial technology, enterprise software, and data analytics.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ronnie to Trousdale," said Phillip Sarofim, Founder and CEO of Trousdale Ventures. "He brings conviction and precision to the way he supports and scales companies. Ronnie's ability to see around corners, coupled with his global network and deep operating acumen, will be invaluable as we continue building the next generation of industry-defining businesses."

"I'm honored to join Trousdale Ventures and partner with Phillip and the team," said Wiessbrod. "Trousdale has built a unique portfolio, backing founders who are solving meaningful problems and pushing the boundaries of what's possible. I look forward to helping accelerate that mission and expand our impact."

As Chief Investment Officer, Ronnie will work across all of Trousdale's core verticals, leading investment strategy and supporting portfolio growth. He will focus on sourcing and scaling high-impact public and private investments, deepening founder partnerships, and helping shape the firm's next phase of innovation and market leadership.

About Trousdale Ventures

Led by Founding Partner and CEO Phillip Sarofim, Trousdale Ventures is an investment firm dedicated to backing passionate entrepreneurs who are working to solve some of the world's most complex challenges. With a focus on deep tech, aerospace, mobility, and climate tech, Trousdale goes beyond capital, offering hands-on operational support, strategic guidance, and an expansive network to help companies scale.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Trousdale Ventures