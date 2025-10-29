Trousdale Ventures Named to Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors List

The annual list highlights the private equity firms, venture capital firms with track records of

backing founder-led companies.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trousdale Ventures, an investment firm backing passionate entrepreneurs working to solve some of the world's most complex challenges, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc.Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies.

The prestigious list celebrates investors who believe in backing founder-led businesses and helping them thrive. All companies on the list have successful track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"Raising capital is no small feat for today's entrepreneurs. That's why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed."

"At Trousdale, being founder-friendly is core to our operating philosophy," said Phillip Sarofim, Founding Partner and CEO of Trousdale Ventures. "As entrepreneurs, operators, and investors, we bring a multidimensional perspective to every partnership. Our support goes beyond capital, offering hands-on operational guidance, access to industry-shaping networks, and a commitment to help founders scale bold ideas into enduring, impactful companies."

Trousdale Ventures has become a trusted ally to visionary entrepreneurs pushing the boundaries of what's possible. The firm's portfolio spans sectors like deep tech, mobility, aerospace and climate tech, each selected for its world-changing potential. Standout portfolio companies include CesiumAstro, which is redefining space-based connectivity with scalable software-defined communication systems and Venus Aerospace, a leader in hypersonic propulsion. Other portfolio companies include Meyers Manx, Our Next Energy (ONE), Starfish Space, HavocAI, Coreshell Technologies, Impulse Space, Ecovative, Lemon Perfect, Solugen, and more .

Trousdale's commitment to building "forever companies" is evident across its investments, backing bold founders with resilient leadership. Trousdale counts over 200 companies comprising its portfolio, helping secure key government contracts, scale advanced manufacturing and achieve first-of-their-kind technical milestones.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors .

About Trousdale Ventures :

Led by Founding Partner and CEO Phillip Sarofim, Trousdale Ventures is an investment firm dedicated to backing passionate entrepreneurs who are working to solve some of the world's most complex challenges. With a focus on deep tech, aerospace, mobility, and climate tech, Trousdale goes beyond capital, offering hands-on operational support, strategic guidance, and an expansive network to help companies scale.

