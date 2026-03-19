Roof Inspection After Storm Damage Explained in HelloNation Article Featuring Roofing Expert R. Sean Fahey

SALISBURY, Md., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When should homeowners schedule a roof inspection after storm damage to prevent costly repairs? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer with practical guidance for identifying and addressing storm-related roofing concerns.

Sean Fahey, President Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that not every storm leads to visible damage, but certain conditions increase the likelihood of problems. It emphasizes that hail and strong winds are the most common causes of roof damage in regions with frequent seasonal storms. By understanding when to check the roof after a hail or windstorm, homeowners can take timely action that helps protect their property.

The article describes how hail damage to roofs can occur even during short storms. It notes that hailstones, regardless of size, can loosen protective granules or bruise shingles, thereby reducing the roof's lifespan. These issues are often not visible from the ground, making a professional roof inspection after a hail event an important step.

Wind is another major factor discussed in the article. Wind-damage roof concerns often begin in vulnerable areas, such as edges, vents, and chimneys. The article explains that strong gusts can lift shingles, weaken seals, or remove roofing materials entirely. In these cases, the article recommends checking conditions as soon as it is safe, reinforcing the importance of acting quickly after severe weather.

The article also addresses roof damage from heavy rain and how it differs from hail or wind-related issues. While rain alone may not immediately break shingles, it can expose existing weaknesses in flashing or worn materials. The HelloNation article notes that interior leaks after a storm are a clear sign that a roof inspection after storm damage is needed right away. Early detection can reduce repair costs and prevent more extensive structural problems.

In addition to identifying damage, the article outlines simple steps homeowners can take after a storm. A visual check from the ground can reveal warning signs such as missing shingles, bent flashing, or debris accumulation. However, the article cautions that not all storm damage roof issues are obvious. Subtle changes, including slightly lifted shingles or small areas of wear, can allow moisture to enter over time and lead to more serious concerns.

Roofing Expert R. Sean Fahey is featured in the article, which highlights how roofing professionals assess both visible and hidden damage. The article explains that older roofs are more vulnerable to hail damage and wind damage, particularly after repeated exposure to severe weather. Even when no immediate issues are apparent, the article suggests that age and prior wear should be considered when deciding when to check roof after a hail or windstorm.

The article further emphasizes the importance of documentation. Identifying and recording storm damage roof conditions soon after an event can support insurance claims and ensure accurate reporting. Delays may make it harder to connect damage to a specific storm, complicating the claims process and prolonging necessary repairs.

Understanding the timing and signs of roof inspection after storm damage allows homeowners to respond effectively to changing weather conditions. The article offers clear, practical guidance to reduce uncertainty and encourage proactive maintenance. By staying aware of potential issues, homeowners can extend the life of their roofs and avoid preventable damage.

"When to Check Your Roof After a Storm" features insights from R. Sean Fahey, Roofing Expert of Salisbury, Maryland, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation