The article outlines practical steps homeowners can take to extend roof lifespan and prevent common issues.

FULTON, N.Y., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How can homeowners protect their roofs in New York's challenging weather conditions? According to a HelloNation article, Roofing Expert Michael Majeski of Over the Top Roofing in Fulton, NY, explains that the key lies in consistent care and preventive attention. The article provides clear, practical steps homeowners can follow to maintain their roof in Central NY and keep their homes protected year-round.

Michael Majeski, President Speed Speed

Majeski emphasizes that routine observation is the foundation of strong roof care. Homeowners who perform a basic roof inspection after major storms or at least once per season can identify problems before they grow. The article notes that missing, curling, or cracked shingles are common warning signs. Catching these issues early helps extend the roof lifespan that New York homeowners rely on to avoid costly repairs.

The piece explains that gutter cleaning is another simple yet powerful habit for long-term roof health. When leaves or ice block gutters, water can back up under shingles and cause hidden damage. By cleaning gutters twice a year—after spring rains and again after fall leaves drop—homeowners reduce overflow and prevent wood rot. Regular gutter cleaning not only keeps water flowing properly but also supports overall roof maintenance, helping protect a home's structure.

Majeski adds that flashing repair should not be overlooked. Flashing, the thin metal strips that seal roof openings around vents and chimneys, can loosen or corrode over time. When that happens, water can seep inside undetected. The HelloNation article explains that inspecting flashing and resealing it when necessary helps maintain the roof in Central NY homes that face frequent freeze-thaw cycles.

Attic ventilation is another key topic. Without proper airflow, warm, moist air builds up inside the attic, warping roof decking and encouraging ice dams in winter. Adequate attic ventilation helps balance temperatures, protects shingles, and supports a healthy home environment. It also prevents premature aging of roofing materials, further helping extend the roof lifespan that New York residents depend on during harsh winters.

Moss removal is another important step discussed in the article. Moss, along with dark streaks on shingles, can trap moisture and accelerate deterioration. Homeowners can trim back nearby trees and keep roof surfaces dry to reduce moss buildup. This simple practice, along with occasional cleaning, ensures better drainage and prevents long-term damage. Moss removal, flashing repair, and regular inspection are key roof maintenance tips that yield lasting benefits.

The HelloNation article also highlights the value of knowing a roof's age and materials. Asphalt shingles, the most common type in Central New York, typically last 2 to 3 decades when properly maintained. Metal roofs can last even longer but still require occasional checks. Scheduling a professional roof inspection every few years helps identify hidden wear and ensures timely action before small issues grow.

For homeowners in Central NY who want to maintain their roof in conditions that vary widely across seasons, Majeski's approach emphasizes small, consistent actions over time. Seasonal cleaning, quick repairs, and vigilant observation all contribute to better durability. The goal is to prevent moisture intrusion, manage airflow, and minimize stress on roofing materials by paying close attention to detail.

In the HelloNation feature, Majeski points out that the weather in Central New York presents unique challenges—heavy snow, ice buildup, and strong summer storms can each test a roof's endurance. A proactive routine that combines gutter cleaning, roof inspection, attic ventilation checks, and flashing repair can significantly extend the lifespan of the roof that New York homeowners depend on. These practices together make it possible for a well-built roof to last its full expected lifetime.

Another insight from the article is the importance of quick responses to visible changes. When shingles show damage or discoloration, it often signals trapped moisture or weakened material. Addressing these signs early prevents the need for expensive replacements later. Roof maintenance tips, such as regular moss removal and sealing exposed areas, reduce the chance of more serious damage while keeping the roof visually appealing.

Homeowners are encouraged to view their roofs as investments that require regular maintenance. Taking time for a roof inspection or simple gutter cleaning can save thousands in future costs. With proper attic ventilation and consistent flashing repair, roofs perform better through New York's seasonal extremes. Each task contributes to an overall strategy that helps maintain the roof in Central NY homes built to endure.

By following the steps outlined in the HelloNation article, homeowners can build confidence in their ability to care for one of their most valuable assets. These roof maintenance tips, though straightforward, play a major role in extending the life and strength of any roof. Majeski's insights help turn routine tasks into lasting protection for homes across the region.

How to Get the Most Life from Your Roof in NY features insights from Michael Majeski, a roofing expert from Fulton, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation