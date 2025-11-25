Roofr and ABC Supply Launch Integrated Measurement Reports Inside myABCsupply

Users can now order Roofr Measurement Reports right from myABCsupply, further streamlining measurements, material pricing and ordering between Roofr and ABC Supply.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofr, the all-in-one roofing CRM and measurements provider, and ABC Supply, North America's largest distributor of roofing and building products, today announced a new integration that enables both ABC Supply associates and their valued customers to order Roofr Measurement Reports directly through myABCSupply.

Now, when a customer orders a Roofr Measurement Report inside myABCsupply, a copy is automatically added to their Roofr account. From there, contractors can seamlessly convert the report into a professional proposal and, once the job is won, place an integrated digital material order back through myABCsupply.

With this addition, Roofr and ABC Supply now offer shared customers a true end-to-end workflow between its platforms, from takeoff to order fulfillment, in one connected experience.

"Contractors want fewer tabs, fewer logins, and faster reports," said Richy Nelson, CEO at Roofr. "Embedding Roofr Reports inside myABCsupply means contractors and branch associates can kick off accurate takeoffs right where they already work. It's a simple addition that speeds up workflows and sets them up for success. I'm excited for this integration to be added to our pricing and material ordering because it paves the way for a unique, end-to-end experience that no other roofing platform offers."

"This integration strengthens how we support contractors day-to-day," said Kris Kieffer, director of customer enablement of ABC Supply. "By giving associates and customers an easy way to request Roofr Measurement Reports inside myABCsupply, we're helping jobs move from estimate to order with more confidence and less back-and-forth."

To order a Roofr Measurement Report directly in myABCsupply , ABC Supply customers and associates will simply provide the project details such as address and roof type. This integrated report process reduces errors and rework for roofers, allowing them to order reports and materials from the same place.

Login to your myABCsupply account to learn more and activate the integration. For questions, please call the myABCsupply Customer Support Line at: 1-800-226-1280 or schedule live one-on-one customer support.

About Roofr

Founded in 2015, Roofr is an all-in-one platform built to help roofing contractors grow their business. From aerial measurement reports to proposals, material orders and invoicing, Roofr streamlines every step of the job. Roofr's mission is simple: help roofers save time, close more deals, and run their business from a single place. Learn why more than 15,000 contractors rely on Roofr's #1-rated software every day at roofr.com .

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply , which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans . The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com . Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page .

SOURCE Roofr Inc.