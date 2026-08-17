ROOFX Roofing Ranked No. 444 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOFX Roofing announced that it has been ranked No. 444 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, placing No. 6 in Pennsylvania and No. 21 in the construction industry. The annual ranking recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta and Patagonia. ROOFX Roofing achieved 764.46% three-year revenue growth, earning a place among the nation's most successful independent businesses.

"Earning a place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the trust and loyalty our customers have placed in ROOFX Roofing and the commitment our entire team brings to every project," said Troy Mercer, CEO of ROOFX Roofing. "Our growth has never been just about numbers, but about helping homeowners protect what matters most, delivering an exceptional customer experience, and being there for the communities we serve across Pennsylvania. We're honored to be ranked No. 444 among America's fastest-growing private companies, and we see this recognition as motivation to continue putting our customers first, serving our communities, and raising the standard for home improvement."

ROOFX Roofing's growth reflects its continued expansion throughout Pennsylvania, with locations serving communities in State College, Williamsport, Altoona, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg, Lock Haven, Wilkes-Barre, and Allentown. The company's growing regional presence allows ROOFX Roofing to provide affordable roofing services to homeowners across a broad portion of the state while maintaining a local presence in the communities it serves.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like across industries ranging from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies recognized, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and honorees collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

SOURCE ROOFX Roofing