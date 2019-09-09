Rook® Kitchen Collection by Brizo® Delivers Classic, Yet Contemporary Elegance

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Rook® Kitchen Collection by Brizo® exudes stately elegance at every turn, boasting classic craftsman style reminiscent of an early 20th century aesthetic, and contemporary, feminine touches that elevate and modernize the look. Borrowed from a piece of a classic chess set, the name "Rook" alludes to calculated design choices and comes to life in features such as the new articulating bridge configuration, which provides visual intrigue and convenience in the kitchen space, and the crisp edges of the hexagonal base that recall the architecture of classic hardware.

Graceful curves complement precise angles, creating an exquisitely calculated balance, while chamfered handles and the soft, flowing sweep of the spout add contemporary nuances to a traditional silhouette. A dedication to quality is evident in every detail, from the metal buttons on the three-piece wand to the magnetic handles, which ensure a precise fit without the need for set screws.

"In the game of chess, you sometimes have to retreat in order to advance. The same is true of design," said Seth Fritz, Brizo senior industrial designer. "The Rook Collection is a perfect illustration of this: a forward-thinking suite that's nevertheless rooted in traditional American craftsmanship."

The Rook Kitchen Collection offers a suite of products, including:

Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Pull-Down Prep Faucet

Bar Faucet

New Articulating Bridge Faucet

Deck and Wall Mount Pot Fillers

Accessories:

Soap/Lotion Dispenser



Escutcheon



Hole Cover



Drawer Pulls



Drawer Knobs

To ensure an elevated culinary experience, optional SmartTouch® Technology on the Pull-Down and Pull-Down Prep Faucets activates water flow with a simple tap, while integrated TempID® Technology indicates temperature with an innovative LED light that changes color from blue to magenta to red as the water warms. The collection also features a two-function spray wand on the Pull-Down, Pull-Down Prep and Articulating Bridge Faucets that is securely locked back into place using MagneDock® Technology.

Perfect for a traditional culinary space, the suite represents the debut of the new Brilliance® Polished Gold finish, and is also available in Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Stainless, Brilliance® Luxe Gold™ and Brilliance® Luxe Steel™ finishes. Additionally, the distinctive exposed hose of the Articulating Bridge Faucet is available in black or a matching all-metal finish for a truly customizable kitchen design.

The Rook® Kitchen Collection by Brizo will be available for order September 9, 2019 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749).

