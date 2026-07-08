RoosterBio and Applied StemCell Partner to Advance Scalable iPSC-Based Bioprocess Solutions

Partnership pairs Applied StemCell's induced pluripotent stem cell technology with RoosterBio's engineered media, reagents, and scalable bioprocess systems to accelerate development and manufacturing of advanced therapies

MILPITAS, Calif. and FREDERICK, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied StemCell, Inc. ("ASC"), a biotechnology company with deep expertise and intellectual property in induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, and RoosterBio, Inc., a leading supplier of cellular starting materials, bioprocess media, and advanced therapy manufacturing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize scalable iPSC-based bioprocess solutions. The collaboration combines Applied StemCell's GMP-compatible iPSC technology with RoosterBio's engineered media systems and scalable manufacturing expertise to provide advanced therapy developers with a unique bioprocess solution supporting research through clinical manufacturing.

By uniting complementary technologies in a simplified iPSC workflow, the two companies aim to reduce complexity and accelerate timelines across the advanced therapy development and clinical manufacturing continuum. The paired solution delivers a comprehensive system complete with bioprocess medias, iPSCs sourced from GMP starting material, and manufacturing processes compatible with the scale required for clinical and commercial production. The ASC-RoosterBio solution will close the consistency and quality gaps that have limited iPSC developers for decades.

"ASC's collaboration with RoosterBio delivers the end-to-end bioprocessing solution that advanced therapies need to scale and reach more patients," said Dolores Baksh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Applied StemCell. "Our iPSC technology brings a reliable, high-quality foundation of starting material to this new solution. We are thrilled to be partnering with another leader in the cell therapy space to provide this important advance for therapeutic developers and researchers."

iPSCs are a foundational technology for a widening range of product applications, including immunotherapy, neurodegenerative disease, iPSC-derived mesenchymal stromal cells (iMSCs), and many more. As these applications advance, developers increasingly require starting materials and bioprocess systems that are engineered to work together, scale reliably, and support efficient manufacturing. The prior approach requires that therapeutic developers assemble cellular starting materials, media and other reagents, process engineering expertise, and intellectual property rights from multiple sources, adding time, cost, technical risk, and commercial uncertainty to their programs. The ASC-RoosterBio partnership solves these complexities.

Pairing Applied StemCell's iPSC technology with RoosterBio's purpose-built media and bioprocess systems gives developers an integrated solution designed to shorten process development cycles, improve consistency, and support a smoother transition from early research toward scalable clinical manufacturing. Together, Applied StemCell and RoosterBio aim to strengthen the broader advanced therapy ecosystem and support the growing global demand for scalable, high-quality iPSC-based products.

"As part of our portfolio expansion to incorporate pluripotent stem cells, RoosterBio has sought to partner with other companies who have earned a position of clear technology leadership. We are thrilled to launch this unique collaboration with Applied StemCell, who have established an industry-leading iPSC offering with a customer-focused approach," said Tim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, RoosterBio. "By combining Applied StemCell's GMP-enabled iPSC lines with RoosterBio's media, reagent, and scalable bioprocess development solutions, we will deliver an end-to-end technology platform that reduces complexity, accelerates timelines, and creates transformational value for the advanced therapy industry."

To learn more about the partnership and the iPSC-based bioprocess solutions in development, contact RoosterBio at [email protected] or visit www.roosterbio.com.

About Applied StemCell

Applied StemCell, Inc. (ASC) is a biotechnology company specializing in genome engineering and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technologies. Leveraging its proprietary TARGATT™ targeted integration platform alongside advanced gene editing and iPSC engineering capabilities, ASC develops precise, scalable solutions for cell and gene therapy applications. The company's expertise spans custom cell line development, hypoimmunogenic iPSC engineering, and complex genome editing, enabling researchers and therapeutic developers to accelerate discovery, optimize manufacturing, and advance innovative therapies toward the clinic. ASC collaborates with leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic organizations worldwide to deliver next-generation genome engineering solutions.

About RoosterBio

RoosterBio accelerates stem cell and extracellular vesicle (EV) product and process development to fuel the rapid implementation of scalable advanced therapies. Our high-quality cellular starting materials, bioprocess media, genetic engineering tools, EV production systems and recombinant proteins are paired with expert bioprocessing knowledge to progress therapeutic developers from concept to first-in-human testing and commercial manufacturing at reduced cost and increased productivity. With optimized, scalable processes, Type II Master Files, and cGMP products, we have enabled therapeutic programs to traverse their path to clinical translation in under one year. RoosterBio is driven by clients' success and creating a world where safe and effective advanced therapies are rapidly developed and widely available on a global scale.

www.roosterbio.com | LinkedIn: RoosterBio

Media Contact

RoosterBio, Inc.

5295 Westview Drive, Suite 275, Frederick, MD 21703

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Applied StemCell, Inc.

Sasha Aleksic

Director of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (714) 882-0984

www.appliedstemcell.com

SOURCE RoosterBio, Inc.