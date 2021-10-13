Root Beer Market size to grow by USD 97.64 Mn from 2020 to 2024|Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV and BrewDog Plc among Key Contributors to growth|Technavio

The root beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing global beer market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Decaffeinated



Caffeinated

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the root beer market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Kirin Brewery Co. Ltd., Mikkeller ApS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the root beer market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing demand from millennials is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as lower awareness of root beer and lack of standardized quality definition may threaten the growth of the market.

Root Beer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist root beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the root beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the root beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of root beer market vendors

Root Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 97.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, BrewDog Plc, Cloudwater Brew Co., Diageo Plc, Kirin Brewery Co. Ltd., Mikkeller ApS, Molson Coors Beverage Co., Saranac Brewery, Stone Brewing Co., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

