Root, Root, Root for the Cubbies! Pepsi and the Chicago Cubs Challenge Fans to Sing Their Heart Out to Win Big

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As fans return to the stands of the Friendly Confines to cheer on their home team, Pepsi together with the Chicago Cubs will celebrate the most energetic and dedicated fans this summer — giving them the chance to win the Ultimate Wrigley Field Fan Experience, which includes a private tour of Wrigley Field, on-field access and an opportunity to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" from the press box.

Want to get in on the action? All you have to do is show your Cubbies pride by singing your rendition of the seventh-inning stretch anthem, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The only catch — you have to post it on TikTok or Instagram for all your fellow Cubs fans to enjoy.

Beginning today through August 8, those bold enough can enter by posting a 15-60 second video of their best (or silliest — the more spirited, the better!) take, backed by the original track, on TikTok or Instagram. Make sure to use a 20-oz Pepsi bottle as your mic, include the hashtag #FlyYourFandomContest and tag @Pepsi.

Entries will be reviewed based on undeniable Cubs fandom, creativity and originality by a panel of judges, including Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson.

"One of the most exciting things about joining the Chicago Cubs was the passion of Cubbies fans," said Pederson. "More than 40,000 fans singing 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during the seventh-inning stretch is such a unique Wrigley Field experience that lives up to the hype every time. I'm excited to team up with Pepsi to bring this experience off the field to let everyone see for themselves why we have the best fans in the league."

The grand prize winner will be treated to an Ultimate Wrigley Field Fan Experience for themselves and three guests, including an exclusive, private tour of Wrigley Field, a chance to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," in addition to:

Their name on the iconic Wrigley Field Marquee

Four field passes (winner + three guests)

Four replica Cubs jerseys

Six winners will be selected to receive a secondary prize of four tickets to a 2021 Cubs home game. For full contest details and rules, visit www.PepsiPlays.com/FlyYourFandom .

"Belting 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at the top of your lungs during the seventh-inning stretch at Wrigley Field is one of the most fun parts of the game, and we are so excited to experience those amazing fan moments again after a tough year," said Angela Topel, Senior Director, Marketing, Central Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "Pepsi is proud to support all Cubs fans who share our passion for unapologetic enjoyment of the game in and out of the ballpark as this special tradition lives on—louder than ever!"

Follow @Pepsi on TikTok , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on the latest with Pepsi and the Cubs.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

Erin Thomas

[email protected]

Brad Shulkin

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

