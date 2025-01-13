Root Wellness Named Official Energy Supplement of Dignitas

Dignitas and ROOT Wellness Will Activate Through Virtual Content and In-Person Events at the Upcoming LTA North Season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas, the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has today announced a new partnership with ROOT Wellness, a producer of natural wellness products. As the Official Energy Supplement of Dignitas, ROOT Wellness will provide gamers and Dignitas fans with all-natural offerings designed to enhance concentration and mental focus.

Dignitas, who holds a spot as one of 6 partnered League of Legends rosters in the newly established LTA North, will leverage ROOT Wellness' expertise to provide players with healthy and natural energy supplements in the form of Zero-In, one of their signature offerings. Zero-in, which is made with turmeric, pine bark, velvet bean seed, and vitamin D, is a natural alternative to synthetic stimulants aimed at decreasing brain fog and offering laser-sharp mental focus. For long gaming sessions, it offers Dignitas players and fans a healthy way to stay focused while boosting the nervous system through added adaptogens. Dignitas players will also educate the League of Legends community on the benefits of Zero-in through a series of livestream takeovers.

As part of this partnership, Dignitas and ROOT Wellness will collaborate on several in-person events throughout 2025, capitalizing on the fan favorite activations each brand has created at staple esports events like DreamHack Atlanta and TwitchCon in the past. Together, they will aim to create unique and memorable opportunities for attendees to sample and learn more about Zero-in and other ROOT Wellness products. These opportunities will also include integrations throughout the upcoming LTA North Season. At LTA North tailgates during the season, Dignitas will aim to provide creative, fan-first activations where fans will have the chance to learn more about the benefits of Zero-in and experience the product firsthand.

"At Dignitas, performance and community are at the heart of everything we do," said Jake Clements, VP of Partnerships at Dignitas. "ROOT Wellness' dedication to natural and effective wellness products complements our mission perfectly, and we look forward to collaborating on content and events that inspire players and fans to perform at their best."

The Root Brands and Zero-In are redefining healthy gaming by empowering players with natural focus and energy. They are committed to leading the charge for a healthier, sharper, and more balanced gaming experience.

To stay updated on the ROOT Wellness x Dignitas collaboration and see other ROOT Wellness products, visit their website.

ABOUT ROOT WELLNESS

ROOT is a health and wellness company that believes in getting to the "ROOT" of your health problems. ROOT's products are non-GMO, organic, vegan, and gluten-free. ROOT is committed to providing alternative solutions that help people feel empowered, happy, and able to take charge of their health.

ROOT was founded on four core values: simplicity, authenticity, integrity, and education. ROOT believes in inspiring the community to improve their lives through authentic, honest solutions, more in-depth knowledge of natural wellness, and simple yet effective solutions for full-body health.

ABOUT NEW META ENTERTAINMENT, INC.: DIGNITAS & RAIDIANT

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Washington Commanders (NFL), Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group, and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields teams in three of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events.

