Rooter Hero Announces Collection Drive for Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House
Leading plumbing and drain cleaning company aids local families with donations of food, personal care and home cleaning supplies
Jun 14, 2019, 08:56 ET
MISSION HILLS, Calif., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading California-based plumbing and drain cleaning company Rooter Hero today announced a partnership with the Los Angeles chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California to collect items for families in need.
"Rooter Hero's services extend beyond plumbing and cleaning," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "A great way to show this is through our Hero Helps program, which provides those opportunities to support our neighbors in the wonderful communities we serve."
Both Rooter Hero's corporate headquarters in Mission Hills and their South Bay office are collecting food, personal items, cleaning supplies, kitchen utensils and other general supplies. These items will be delivered via Rooter Hero vans to the Ronald McDonald House on June 21. After delivering the donations, Rooter Hero corporate staff and other personnel will receive a guided tour of the Ronald McDonald House.
"Rooter Hero has been a tremendous community partner," said Ronald McDonald House Director of Development Melissa Malone. "Their sterling reputation for customer service is well-earned in the LA area, and we are grateful for their desire to help these families through our organization."
To learn more about how you can help Rooter Hero gather donations for the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.
About Rooter Hero
Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer. The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in 16 convenient locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero is offering extended Service Hero options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.
