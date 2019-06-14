Rooter Hero Announces Collection Drive for Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

Both Rooter Hero's corporate headquarters in Mission Hills and their South Bay office are collecting food, personal items, cleaning supplies, kitchen utensils and other general supplies. These items will be delivered via Rooter Hero vans to the Ronald McDonald House on June 21. After delivering the donations, Rooter Hero corporate staff and other personnel will receive a guided tour of the Ronald McDonald House.

"Rooter Hero has been a tremendous community partner," said Ronald McDonald House Director of Development Melissa Malone. "Their sterling reputation for customer service is well-earned in the LA area, and we are grateful for their desire to help these families through our organization."

To learn more about how you can help Rooter Hero gather donations for the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

About Rooter Hero

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer. The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in 16 convenient locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero is offering extended Service Hero options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Rooter Hero