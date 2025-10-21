ROOTS & RECIPES: NEW JENNIE-O REPORT EXPLORES HOW CULTURE AND HERITAGE INFLUENCE AMERICAN THANKSGIVING CELEBRATIONS

Comprehensive Survey of 5,000 Americans Documents Cultural Evolution of Holiday Tables;

Annual Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS Hotline Returns Nov. 1

AUSTIN, Minn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Jennie-O is celebrating a simple truth: There's no single "right" way to do Thanksgiving. Across America, holiday tables tell the story of where families come from—whether that means grandma's green bean casserole recipe that hasn't changed since 1975, or new additions like lumpia, pierogies, or kimchi making their debut alongside the turkey as the main event. This delicious evolution shows how the nation's most food-focused holiday continues to grow richer with every generation.

Jennie-O reveals the results of its Roots & Recipes Report—a survey that documents how family heritage shapes what we eat, how we cook, and the way we gather around the holiday table. Jennie-O explores how culture and heritage influence Thanksgiving celebrations nationwide.

To better understand this cultural shift, Jennie-O is revealing the results of its Roots & Recipes Report—a survey that documents how family heritage shapes what we eat, how we cook, and the way we gather around the holiday table. The findings reveal a nation that honors tradition while embracing change, with over half of Americans open to trying dishes from other cultures.

The brand is also bringing back its beloved 1-800-TURKEYS hotline for the 18th consecutive year, staffed with experts ready to help home cooks navigate both traditional preparations and new cultural twists on classic dishes, empowering families to prepare their feasts with confidence.

Key Findings from the Jennie-O Roots & Recipes Report:

Jennie-O surveyed 5,000 Americans to understand how different cultures put their own spin on Thanksgiving and its influence on how the holiday is celebrated—documenting everything from the spices we use on the turkey to the sides we can't live without. This landmark survey was conducted by Talker Research* on behalf of Jennie-O.

Key findings include:

AMERICANS EMBRACE CULTURAL EXCHANGE: Although Thanksgiving is rooted in tradition, 55% of Americans are generally open to trying new Thanksgiving recipes that originate from a different cultural background than their own. Hispanic/Latino Americans (73%) and Black Americans (70%) are most open to considering new Thanksgiving recipes from other cultures, followed by Asian Americans (62%) and European Americans (51%). Multiracial Americans show 66% openness and are perhaps most representative of the current demographic of American families.



Although Thanksgiving is rooted in tradition, 55% of Americans are generally open to trying new Thanksgiving recipes that originate from a different cultural background than their own. Hispanic/Latino Americans (73%) and Black Americans (70%) are most open to considering new Thanksgiving recipes from other cultures, followed by Asian Americans (62%) and European Americans (51%). Multiracial Americans show 66% openness and are perhaps most representative of the current demographic of American families.

OLD SCHOOL DISHES LEAD THE WAY: More than half of Americans (52%) say they have a dish on their table that is older than 25 years, proving family recipes remain central to the holiday celebration. Americans of European descent serve the oldest family recipes, with 61% featuring dishes older than 25 years. For this group, nostalgia (71%) is the primary reason these recipes remain on the table. In contrast, Asian Americans are most likely to serve newer additions, with 40% having dishes that are 10 years old or younger, followed by Black Americans (31%) and Hispanic/Latino Americans (29%). These groups cite reflecting their culture as the key reason for keeping these dishes.



HOURS SPENT, SEATS FILLED: The average American Thanksgiving gathering usually lasts five hours or longer (57%) with the majority having fewer than 10 guests (73%). Black Americans host the longest celebrations, with 30% gathering for more than seven hours, while Asian Americans host the briefest gatherings, with 44% celebrating for fewer than four hours. Hispanic/Latino Americans host the largest gatherings, with 32% welcoming 11 or more guests, while Asian Americans prefer more intimate celebrations, with 81% hosting fewer than 10 people.



AMERICA KEEPS TURKEY SIMPLE: Across all cultural demographics, salt (71%), pepper (64%), garlic (50%) and onion powder (44%) are the most popular turkey seasonings, indicating Americans prefer to let cultural expression shine through side dishes rather than the main bird. Black Americans are more likely to season their Thanksgiving turkey with paprika (40%) compared to other respondents (24% on average). Asian Americans use seasonings such as soy sauce at over twice the average (15% vs 4% on average), as well as citrus zest (25% vs 11%). European Americans are more likely to use sage (39%), compared to others (34% on average). Top Hispanic/Latino American seasonings include hot pepper seeds (10%), curry (10%), chili powder (17%), cumin (20%) and citrus zest (23%), all higher than the average.



HERITAGE AND TRADITION OUTSHINE SOCIAL MEDIA: Despite growing popularity, only about one-third (32%) of Americans say they use social media as a source of inspiration for new recipes, instead relying on family heritage, cultural traditions and guest recommendations. Among those who use social media for Thanksgiving inspiration, Hispanic/Latino Americans (51%) and Black Americans (41%) are most likely to turn to their own social media feeds or their children's for new ideas.



SIDE DISH LOVE: Thanksgiving is indeed side-heavy with 23% of Thanksgiving tables having 10 or more sides, and 60% serving up to seven side dishes. The top five favorite sides include stuffing (69%), classic mashed potatoes (60%), rolls/biscuits (56%), cranberry sauce (52%), and green bean casserole (44%). Americans keep things traditional with their stuffing, with the majority using a typical bread stuffing (65%), followed by cornbread stuffing (29%), sausage stuffing (11%), and Italian-style stuffing (4%). Over two-thirds (67%) of European Americans serve classic mashed potatoes at their Thanksgiving table, the highest compared to other respondents.

Thanksgiving is indeed side-heavy with 23% of Thanksgiving tables having 10 or more sides, and 60% serving up to seven side dishes. The top five favorite sides include stuffing (69%), classic mashed potatoes (60%), rolls/biscuits (56%), cranberry sauce (52%), and green bean casserole (44%).

"The Roots & Recipes Report reveals something we've long believed at Jennie-O—that Thanksgiving tables are where family traditions come alive through food," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager at Jennie-O. "With more than half of Americans open to trying dishes from other cultures and equally as many preserving recipes passed down through generations, this blend of old and new is redefining what Thanksgiving dinner looks like across America."

1-800-TURKEYS Hotline Returns for 18th Year:

Turkey talk is back. The Jennie-O 1-800-TURKEYS hotline returns Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, with turkey experts standing by 24/7 to rescue holiday feasts from potential kitchen chaos. Now in its 18th year, the hotline provides real-time guidance on everything from achieving the perfect golden roast to selecting wine pairings and transforming leftovers into next-day culinary magic.

Call 1-800-TURKEYS or chat live at JennieO.com/Hotline. Whether helping seasoned chefs or first-time hosts, the service has become a trusted Thanksgiving lifeline, preventing common cooking disasters and ensuring memorable holiday meals. Turkey preparation specialists will address inquiries ranging from basic roasting techniques to incorporating cultural flavors and spices into traditional preparations.

"For 18 years, 1-800-TURKEYS has been the easiest number to remember when you need help on Thanksgiving Day," added Anderson. "Whether you're panicking about turkey timing or wondering how to incorporate your family's special spices, our experts are ready 24/7 throughout November to ensure every celebration is a success."

*Survey Methodology

Talker Research surveyed 5,000 state-by-state U.S. adults (100 in each state) with targeted quotas to achieve statistical significance for European, Hispanic/Latino, Asian and Black American households; the survey was commissioned by Jennie-O and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, 2025.

