Roots Automation Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation, creator of AI-powered Digital Coworkers , today announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE).

"Our vision is to make work more human for all insurance organizations, by bringing machine intelligence and human ingenuity together," said Chaz Perera, CEO & Co-founder, Roots Automation. "The Vanguard program embodies this same vision by bringing forward-thinking insurers and innovative insurtechs together, to increase operational efficiency, improve margins and revolutionize the way work is managed."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select start-ups and technology providers that are bringing innovative and business-critical solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"Roots Automation has established a new category within the insurtech space through AI-powered Digital Coworkers," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. "Digital Coworkers leverage advanced, proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) – including their recently announced InsurGPT – to ingest, analyze and process documents and data across claims, underwriting and insurance operations. We are very excited to have Roots onboard."

Today, leading insurance organizations are working with Roots Automation and realizing significant value through their Digital Coworkers, including:

80%+ of claims setup (including FNOL) handled by a Digital Coworker for a leading carrier;

99% straight-through processing rates for a global TPA;

90%+ accuracy when dealing with unstructured broker submissions for a large carrier; and

30 seconds to analyze, classify and extract data from claims and underwriting documents (down from 24 hours) for an insurance conglomerate.

"We are very excited to be part of the Guidewire Vanguard program and believe our Digital Coworkers can unlock significant financial and operational value for all Insurance organizations," said Perera.

About Roots Automation

Roots Automation brings together machine intelligence and human ingenuity in the form of advanced, AI-powered Digital Coworkers.

Our AI-powered Digital Coworkers are able to think, read and intuit like a human. They are pre-trained to understand and interact with documents, systems and processes commonly found in Insurance. Their knowledge base is perpetually expanding with learning federated across Customers. They are always on, ultra-secure and deliver ROI from day one.

Digital Coworkers free your people of inefficient, repetitive, soul-destroying work – enabling them to be more creative, more collaborative and more innovative.

In essence, we make work more human .

