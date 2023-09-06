Roots Automation Joins Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

News provided by

Roots Automation Inc

06 Sep, 2023, 08:24 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Automation, creator of AI-powered Digital Coworkers, today announced that the company has joined Guidewire's Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE). 

"Our vision is to make work more human for all insurance organizations, by bringing machine intelligence and human ingenuity together," said Chaz Perera, CEO & Co-founder, Roots Automation. "The Vanguard program embodies this same vision by bringing forward-thinking insurers and innovative insurtechs together, to increase operational efficiency, improve margins and revolutionize the way work is managed."

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select start-ups and technology providers that are bringing innovative and business-critical solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating insurtechs, while connecting them with Guidewire's P&C customers.

"Roots Automation has established a new category within the insurtech space through AI-powered Digital Coworkers," said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. "Digital Coworkers leverage advanced, proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) – including their recently announced InsurGPT – to ingest, analyze and process documents and data across claims, underwriting and insurance operations. We are very excited to have Roots onboard."

Today, leading insurance organizations are working with Roots Automation and realizing significant value through their Digital Coworkers, including:

  • 80%+ of claims setup (including FNOL) handled by a Digital Coworker for a leading carrier;
  • 99% straight-through processing rates for a global TPA;
  • 90%+ accuracy when dealing with unstructured broker submissions for a large carrier; and
  • 30 seconds to analyze, classify and extract data from claims and underwriting documents (down from 24 hours) for an insurance conglomerate.

"We are very excited to be part of the Guidewire Vanguard program and believe our Digital Coworkers can unlock significant financial and operational value for all Insurance organizations," said Perera.

About Roots Automation

Roots Automation brings together machine intelligence and human ingenuity in the form of advanced, AI-powered Digital Coworkers.

Our AI-powered Digital Coworkers are able to think, read and intuit like a human. They are pre-trained to understand and interact with documents, systems and processes commonly found in Insurance. Their knowledge base is perpetually expanding with learning federated across Customers. They are always on, ultra-secure and deliver ROI from day one.

Digital Coworkers free your people of inefficient, repetitive, soul-destroying work – enabling them to be more creative, more collaborative and more innovative.

In essence, we make work more human.

For more information, visit https://www.rootsautomation.com/

Contact:
Chris Gayner
VP Marketing
Roots Automation
[email protected]

SOURCE Roots Automation Inc

Also from this source

Roots Automation Introduces InsurGPT - the World's Most Advanced Generative AI Model for Insurance

Roots Automation Appoints Vice President of Engineering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.