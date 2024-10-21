Ropes & Gray Names New Partners

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray is pleased to share that 12 attorneys have been named partners of the firm, effective November 1.

"This is a wonderful day for Ropes & Gray as we celebrate our colleagues and look to the future of the firm," said Julie Jones, chair. "These talented lawyers know our clients' businesses inside and out. They bring critical legal, strategy and industry expertise to help clients achieve extraordinary things."

Ropes & Gray's newest partners guide clients in industries that shape the global economy, including private capital, asset management, healthcare, life sciences, technology, business restructuring and national security. They represent leading companies, investment funds and institutions across these industries on complex legal and business matters, helping clients to spot opportunities and overcome challenges.

"We are excited to welcome our colleagues into the partnership," said David Djaha, managing partner. "They are enormously committed to our clients, our communities, and our firm ethos of excellence, teamwork and collaboration. They exemplify the best of Ropes & Gray."

Meet Ropes & Gray's newest partners:

Janet Coscino (Chicago) leads complex transactions for private equity firms, as well as public and private companies, across a variety of industries. She brings years of experience counseling clients on a wide array of deal strategies.

Jamie Darch (Chicago) is a health care lawyer who guides life sciences and health care companies and investors on transactional, regulatory and compliance matters. Her advice spans private equity transactions, privacy breaches and pharmaceutical compliance.

Daniel Gwen (New York) has more than a decade of experience advising companies, creditors and sponsors in high-profile and complex distressed financial situations. Dan's practice ranges from in-court restructurings to bespoke, out-of-court liability management solutions.

Chris Holt (Boston) represents private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in a wide range of financing transactions, including syndicated and private credit facilities, ABL facilities, and mezzanine financings.

Emily Karlberg (San Francisco) advises clients on the intellectual property aspects of private equity and strategic transactions, including complex carve-outs. She brings a deep understanding of technology and consumer brands.

Dee Kuchukulla (New York) guides leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies on an array of complex transactions, from leveraged buyouts and sales to carve-outs, cross-border deals, joint ventures and take-privates across industries.

Keith MacLeod (Boston) advises registered fund sponsors on cutting-edge products such as alternative retail funds and ETFs. With a broad regulatory and transactional background, he also guides investment advisers in mergers and acquisitions.

Rachel O'Brien (Washington, D.C.) advises on the formation and management of private investment funds. She counsels both first-time and established private fund sponsors on a range of operational, legal and regulatory issues.

Andrew Pomranke (Chicago) guides leading private equity firms on complex transactions across industries, including healthcare. He has a versatile skillset and deep experience with platform acquisitions and sales.

Emerson Siegle (Washington, D.C.) advises on national security and trade issues, including CFIUS, economic sanctions and export controls. Clients across industries rely on Emerson's regulatory, compliance and enforcement experience and insight.

Andrew Todres (New York) is a dynamic litigator who steers financial firms and other corporate clients through their most sensitive business issues. He handles a range of disputes, including bet-the-company litigation, and also advises on contentious real estate matters.

Tristan VanDeventer (New York) advises public and private companies, investment banks, and private equity funds on complex capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and other equity and debt offerings.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a $3 billion, 14-office global powerhouse, 3,000 people strong, with a 500+ lawyer New York office. The firm is devoted to building long-term client relationships grounded in delivering the best outcomes and highest-touch client service. Ropes & Gray's strategy focuses on the sectors that shape the global economy, such as private capital, asset management, healthcare, life sciences, business restructuring, technology, national security, infrastructure and more. Its clients are worldwide market leaders in those industries, including half of the 150 largest PE firms and nine of the 10 largest biotech companies.

Website | LinkedIn | Videos | Podcasts

View our privacy policy

Media Contact:

Andreina Ruvalcaba

Public Relations Manager

Office: +1 212 841 0469

[email protected]

SOURCE Ropes & Gray