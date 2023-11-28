Rosalind Franklin University Innovation and Research Park Welcomes Three Squared Biosciences, Focused on Gut Microbiome Solutions for Chronic Diseases

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science

28 Nov, 2023, 10:36 ET

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science announces a new tenant in its Innovation and Research Park: 32 (Three Squared) Biosciences, which builds companies that leverage artificial intelligence to better understand the gut microbiome and uses that knowledge to prevent diseases.

32 Biosciences and its subsidiary companies, Gateway Biome and Covira, signed an agreement, effective Nov. 1, for space within the Innovation and Research Park. Covira had previously been a member company in RFU's Helix 51 incubator.

A rapidly growing body of research shows that the gut microbiome — a previously unrecognized vital organ — plays a central role in neurodegenerative (Alzheimer's, Parkinson's), cardiovascular (hypertension, atherosclerosis), metabolic (obesity, diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)) and gastrointestinal (IBD, colorectal cancer) diseases.

32 Biosciences was formed to harness the full potential of Gateway Biome and Covira, spinouts from the University of Chicago. 

"We want to support both companies as they move toward commercialization of their technologies," said CEO Peter Farmakis, MBA. "This distinctive structure drives operational efficiencies and reduces risk, while maintaining scientific focus at Gateway Biome and Covira. We are thrilled to move into our new home in the IRP."

Covira received notice in late 2022 of a $299,000 NIH Seed Fund Fast Track Award — with the potential for additional milestone payments — for the study "A novel, non-antibiotic, microbiome-directed agent to prevent post-surgical infection." The company appointed Brian Yoor, former Chief Financial Officer of Abbott, as Chairman of the Board earlier this year, and continues to build the overall team.

"We have watched the rapid progression of Covira and now 32 Biosciences, and are excited about their 'graduation' from the Helix 51 Incubator into the Innovation and Research Park (IRP)," said Executive Vice President for Research Ronald Kaplan, PhD. "RFU is committed to expanding collaboration between academic research and the life science industry to improve prevention and treatment of disease."

RFU completed the final buildout of 14,000 square feet of IRP wet lab and office space for bioscience-industry occupancy in June — helping to meet the growing demand for wet lab space in the Chicago region and creating an environment where academic and industry scientists can work together to solve complex health challenges. 

RFU encompasses six colleges and 12 research centers. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.

