Rosalind Franklin University Researchers Selected as 2024 "Illinois Researchers to Know"

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science research faculty have been named among "Illinois Researchers to Know" by the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition. The annual list recognizes the groundbreaking work of scientists and ten institutions driving innovation in the state.

The three Rosalind Franklin researchers are:

Brian Feinstein , PhD, associate professor in the Department of Psychology and director of the Sexuality, Health and Gender Lab at RFU. Dr. Feinstein's research areas include sexual and gender minority (SGM) health, stigma-related stress and coping, bisexuality and pansexuality and mental health, substance use, sexual health, and relationship functioning in SGM populations, and developing and testing interventions to improve SGM health.

Robert Marr, PhD, associate professor, Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases and Therapeutics, and Chicago Medical School assistant dean for research. Dr. Marr studies neurodegenerative diseases, with a focus on Alzheimer's disease (AD), including the use of gene transfer vectors as a tool to investigate specific gene function(s) in the brain as it relates to AD, the derivation of potentially new therapeutic approaches to AD, and the role of Alzheimer's related genes in the process of traumatic brain injury.

Neelam Sharma-Walia, PhD, associate professor, Center for Cancer Cell Biology, Immunology and Infection. Dr. Sharma-Walia's research has principally focused on oncolytic viruses and cancer. Her lab also works to understand the role of arachidonic acid metabolism and the complexity of the tumor microenvironment in the biology of inflammatory breast cancer, the most aggressive, highly metastatic form of breast cancer.

RFU Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Ronald Kaplan thanked the ISTC for spotlighting how investments in academic research and scientific discovery are driving innovation and improving human health.

"We are pleased by the inclusion of RFU scientists in this prestigious list," Dr. Kaplan said. "Dr. Feinstein, Dr. Marr and Dr. Sharma-Walia have made significant contributions, particularly in the last 12 months, in key diseases or health conditions that impact both U.S. and international populations.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu .

