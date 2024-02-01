Rosaline Fletcher, Steven Gussen, Brian Sheets and Chad Skogen join Coastal States Bank's Government Guaranteed Lending Team

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") has announced that four new SBA lenders joined its Government Guaranteed Lending (GGL) Team. The new team members join CSB, a national SBA lender, with extensive experience in SBA lending. With Rosaline Fletcher leading the new group as Senior Vice President, Sales Manager, CSB also welcomes three Vice Presidents of Business Development: Steven Gussen (Northeast), Brian Sheets (Texas) and Chad Skogen (Arizona).

"We are excited to have this seasoned team of SBA professionals join the CSB Team," said Pete O'Hern, CSB's Managing Director of Government Guaranteed Lending. "Rosaline and her team will have an immediate impact on our SBA sales generation in 2024 and beyond."

Rosaline brings to CSB a wealth of experience in Government Guaranteed Lending and is currently a board member for the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders (NAGGL). In her experience, she has originated more than $300 million in SBA loans in the U.S western region and served as a top producing Business Development Officer in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Steven Gussen, serving the U.S. northeast region, has had experience in business development, underwriting and investment banking during his career in financial services. Brian Sheets will represent CSB in Texas and brings more than 20 years of business development experience to the team. Chad Skogen, a seasoned commercial banker, will produce SBA loans in Arizona.

"It's always great to add to our team experienced and community-focused bankers who have the knowledge and expertise to build relationships and serve our clients. As we continue to grow our Government Guaranteed Lending team, it's our priority to select the best bankers across our local and national footprint to help small businesses thrive. We believe this group will play an invaluable role in helping our clients and CSB achieve our common goals," said Steve Stone, CSB's President and CEO.

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, CSB has approximately $2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

