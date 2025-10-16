Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles Celebrates 50 Years of Flavor, Soul & Community with Sold-Out "Thank You, LA" Festival

The Iconic Los Angeles Brand Marks a Historic Milestone Ahead of National Chicken and Waffles Day (October 20)

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 11, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles marked a historic milestone with its sold-out 50th Anniversary "Thank You, LA" Festival at Shoreline Waterfront Park. The celebration drew more than 7,000 fans, families, and cultural tastemakers for a full day of music, food, and legacy.

From the heart of Los Angeles to the shores of Long Beach, the event paid tribute to five decades of community, culture, and the people who helped make Roscoe's an institution.

Thank You LA Wrap-UP VIDEO

Star-Studded Performances

Hosted by comedian Scruncho, the powerhouse lineup featured Kayla Brianna, Stefan Benz, Dalby, Azar Lawrence, Deyra Barrera with Mariachi Gallos de Oro, 1500 or Nothin' Band, Sainted Trap Choir, Henry 'Southside Slim' Harris, Soul Sauce, and José Rizo's Picoso, and special appearances from DJ Carisma, Soul Therapy and father and daughter duo DJ Qwess Coast and DJ Aye Jaye.

Honorees & Special Guests

The festival introduced the Golden Waffle Award to honor longtime supporters and personalities that pivoted the brand into household names which included honorees such as Arsenio Hall, Snoop Dogg, Big Boy, Stevie Wonder, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O'Neal, and 1500 or Nothin's Larrance Dopson for his contributions to music storytelling and community engagement.

"This moment isn't just about chicken and waffles—it's about love, loyalty, and the city that lifted us up," said Herb Hudson, Founder of Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles.

"For 50 years, Los Angeles has shown up for us. This festival was our way of showing up for LA."

Community Partners & Sponsors

Community partners and sponsors included Marathon Burger, Randy's Donuts, Dr. Bombay Snaxx, I Love Funnel Cakes, Big Easy Soul Kitchen, Karl Kani, Urban Finch, and Modern Connections — all contributing to an authentic LA block-party experience.

Highlights & Festival Moments

Over 7,000 attendees filled Shoreline Waterfront Park.

Sainted Trap Choir closed the night with a soul-stirring medley.

The 1500 or Nothin' Band delivered surprise guest cameos.

delivered surprise guest cameos. Exclusive Roscoe's 50th Anniversary merchandise was distributed throughout the event.

Families enjoyed the Kid Zone hosted by @RoyaltyBrown and community partners the LA Rams — featuring their cheer squad, mascot Rampage, coaching staff, gaming truck, cotton candy, and a mini football field.

Looking Ahead — Beyond 50 Years

Roscoe's continues its expansion with new restaurants planned for Union Station DTLA, San Diego, Pasadena, San Jose, and Palm Springs, reaffirming its role as both a cultural landmark and a culinary destination. The brand is looking forward to celebrating National Chicken and Waffles Day this October 20th and celebrating this momentous golden year!

"This was history in the making," said Serese Styles, Executive Producer of Roscoe's 50th Anniversary Celebration and VP of Brand Strategy & Cultural Engagement. "We wanted to honor our past, celebrate our city, and set the stage for what's next — the next 50 years of Roscoe's."

About Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles

Founded in 1975 by Herb Hudson, Roscoe's House of Chicken N' Waffles has become a global symbol of comfort food, community, and culture. Known for its legendary combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles, Roscoe's continues to bring people together through good food and soul, celebrating its legacy as an essential piece of Los Angeles history.

Media Assets & Press Resources

High-resolution photos and video clips are available upon request.

www.RoscoesThankYouLA.com

#ThankYouLA #Roscoes50th #NationalChickenAndWafflesDay #RoscoesHouseOfChickenAndWaffles

SOURCE Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles