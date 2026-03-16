High design artistry expressed itself through Desert diamonds. Facilitated by A Diamond is Forever

Images Linked Here / Credit: GETTY

Jewelry Credit: Nikos Koulis Desert diamond earrings and ring

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the 98th Academy Awards, Rose Byrne was spotted wearing Desert diamonds at the 31st Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Seen on red carpets across 2026, Desert diamonds in an array of timeless hues from sunlit whites to fancy deep browns, are proving to be the new classics.

ROSE BYRNE WEARS DESERT DIAMONDS AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY. Credit: GETTY.

Byrne, nominated for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, wore Nikos Koulis Desert diamond earrings to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Part of Koulis's ME collection, the bespoke earrings comprise 16.18 carats of oval-shaped fancy brown-yellow diamonds, and 5.07 carats of pear-shaped white diamonds in a unique rhodium-finished 18k white gold setting. Byrne also wore the Oui ring from the brand which consisted of a 5.01cts VS1 slightly tinted white round diamond, 2.44cts of baguette diamonds with black enamel and an 18K white gold setting.

Designer Nikos Koulis said, "Desert diamonds have a captivating allure and a heartwarming effect — I love the way they glow and carry incredible light. I've been working with yellow and brown diamonds for many years, especially in high jewelry pieces. I'm very particular about the exact tones I select; I want them to have an even, harmonious color, and I carefully choose the other stones I combine them with to capture their natural beauty."

"In these one-of-a-kind ME collection earrings, I'm drawn to the interplay of architectural, linear forms with the curving brilliance of the diamond cuts. These oval Desert diamonds in a particular honey hue have the exact same tone — they are a perfect pair, and they were an intuitive choice. I set them in contrast with pear-shaped white diamonds in blackened white gold with a matte finish, to create visual tension and elevate their essence."

"The act of creating something rare and precious with the right proportions and immaculate craft is the most charming task for a jeweler, and I'm grateful to bring to life the union of the human hand with natural wonders. And I love to see these earrings, celebrating beauty and storytelling, worn by a sensational woman I admire."

Sally Morrison, Natural Diamonds Market Lead of A Diamond Is Forever commented, "Nikos Koulis is a modern master of jewelry design. His unexpected use of a sharp, angular, Deco-inspired silhouette offset by the soft honey Desert diamonds is a revelation."

Desert diamonds highlight natural stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever