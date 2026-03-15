ROSE BYRNE WEARS DESERT DIAMONDS ON THE RED CARPET AT THE 98TH ACADEMY AWARDS

Images Linked Here / Credit: GETTY

Jewelry Credits: TAFFIN Desert diamond necklace and ring

NEW YORK, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's 98th annual Academy Awards, Rose Byrne was spotted wearing Desert diamonds on the red carpet. Seen on red carpets across 2026, Desert diamonds are proving to be the new classics, in an array of timeless hues from sunlit whites to fancy deep browns, as facilitated by A Diamond is Forever.

Jewelry Credits: TAFFIN Desert diamond necklace and ring

Rose Byrne, nominated for Best Actress for her role in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, wore the most important diamond high jewelry of the season in a sculptural torque necklace featuring a 22.58 carat fancy yellow-brown pear-shaped Desert diamond, and an Arizona Blue ceramic and 18k rose gold ring centering a 16.54 ASHOKA-cut diamond sourced from Botswana, both one-of-a-kind pieces by legendary design house TAFFIN, styled by Kate Young.

Celebrated designer James de Givenchy of TAFFIN said, "It's always gratifying to see a piece leave the studio and take on a life of its own. Jewelry is meant to be worn and experienced, not simply kept in a case. I can't imagine a more wonderful way to showcase it to the world than on a beautiful actress like Rose Byrne on the Oscars red carpet.

"I've always been drawn to natural diamonds that exist outside the traditional white spectrum. These stones carry a depth and warmth that feels very alive. The ring features a Botswana-sourced fancy deep brown-yellow ASHOKA-cut diamond by William Goldberg. It's a cut I admire for its elongated elegance and for the way it reveals the character of the stone. I paired it with rose gold and Arizona blue ceramic to create a contrast that feels both bold and harmonious.

"The necklace centers on a beautiful yellow-brown antique-cut diamond set in dark brown ceramic. Antique cuts have a softness and irregularity that I find incredibly appealing—they reflect light in a more intimate way. The ceramic setting frames the stone with a rich depth of color, allowing the warmth of the diamond to really emerge."

Saul Goldberg of William Goldberg said: "This ASHOKA diamond was Botswana sourced and created by our master cutters at William Goldberg. It is an extremely rare cognac diamond and we were proud to collaborate with Taffin to bring such an exceptional diamond to the world."

Sally Morrison, Natural Diamonds Market Lead of A Diamond is Forever commented, "James de Givenchy is a creative genius known for his unexpected use of color and sculptural form in creating his inimitable jewelry. He has long used diamonds of interesting shapes and colors, and we have begun to see this ability to use colored diamonds to signal uniqueness and confidence filter into the mainstream in the Desert diamonds trend. Personally, I love the idea of everyone having something that is uniquely their own to wear against their skin – TAFFIN just does it at another level."

Desert diamonds highlight natural stones shaped by time and the elements, each one carrying the spirit of the land. They form a unique link between the earth and those who wear them.

SOURCE A Diamond is Forever