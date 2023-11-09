Rose City meets Music City. Alaska Airlines adds new Portland-Nashville nonstop

We're the largest carrier in Portland offering 53 nonstop destinations in 2024

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is doing it again – we're adding another nonstop from the Pacific Northwest to a much sought-after destination in the heart of Tennessee: Nashville. We continue to grow in Portland with a new route that'll connect the Rose City with Music City – a counterpart that also loves great food, dynamic music and a vibrant culture. Our daily, year-round flights start on March 14, 2024. Tickets are available for purchase now at alaskaair.com.

We'll be the only airline with nonstop service between Portland and Nashville with a convenient mid-morning departure from Portland and a late afternoon departure from Nashville, which will become our 53rd nonstop destination from Portland next year. Alaska has been the largest carrier in Portland for more than 20 years. We now serve more destinations nonstop from Portland outside of the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon and Idaho) than we did in 2019.

"We're always focused on better connecting the Pacific Northwest with new nonstops in our network," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines. "We know there's a strong desire by our guests for an easier way to travel between Portland and Nashville. Our new flight will link a pair of exciting regions that both have wide-ranging, festive entertainment and sports scenes as well as growing business centers."

Route

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

Portland – Nashville

9:00 a.m.

3:20 p.m.

Daily

737

Nashville – Portland

4:25 p.m.

7:35 p.m.

Daily

737

All times local

We've been working on adding even more flight options in Portland. On Nov. 17, we'll begin our new nonstop service to Miami. Seasonal flights between Portland and Redmond/Bend resume on Nov. 23. Flights to Vancouver, B.C. from Portland resumed this past June.

At Alaska, we're proud of our award-winning service. First Class and Premium Class guests enjoy early boarding and the most generous legroom of all domestic carriers. Our First Class offers complimentary hot meals based on a seasonal menu with a range of fresh, bright West Coast-inspired flavors and various beverages. Flyers in Premium Class can also take advantage of complimentary cocktails, hand-selected wines and local beers.  

With power outlets at every seat on our mainline aircraft, you can enjoy hundreds of free movies and TV shows that can be streamed right to your own devices during the flight. Our aircraft are also enabled with streaming-fast satellite Wi-Fi available for purchase and the option to pre-order from a range of fresh meal selections to make sure you get what you want.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico, with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala starting in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. 

