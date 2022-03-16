Rose Oil Market Size To Grow By USD 22.28 Mn | 40% Of The Growth To Originate From Europe | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rose Oil Market is set to grow by USD 22.28 million, at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils are some of the major market participants.

The launch of new products based on rose oil, increasing application of rose oil across industries, and product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenge that hinder the growth of the global rose oils market is the growing threat from other essential oils such as peppermint, lavender, basil, lemon, patchouli, and tea tree essential oils.

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product
    • Conventional Rose Oil
    • Organic Rose Oil
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rose oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist rose oil market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the rose oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the rose oil market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rose oil market vendors.

Rose Oil Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rose oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies.

The value chain of the personal product market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Outbound logistics
  • Marketing and sales
  • Support activities
  • Innovation

Rose Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 22.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.45

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, UK, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary             

2. Market Landscape             

        2.1 Market ecosystem       

               Exhibit 01: Parent market

        2.2: Market Characteristics

               Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics           

        2.2 Value chain analysis      

               Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products

               2.2.1 Inputs

               2.2.2 Inbound logistics

               2.2.3 Operations

               2.2.4 Outbound logistics

               2.2.5 Marketing and sales

               2.2.6 Support activities

               2.2.7  Innovation

3. Market Sizing          

        3.1 Market definition

               Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

        3.2 Market segment analysis

               Exhibit 05: Market segments

        3.3 Market size 2020 

        3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025 

               3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

               3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

               Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

               3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

               Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

               Exhibit 08: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis             

        4.1 Five Forces Summary     

               Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

        4.2 Bargaining power of buyers     

               Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

        4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers   

               Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

        4.4 Threat of new entrants   

               Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

        4.5 Threat of substitutes    

               Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

        4.6 Threat of rivalry  

               Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

        4.7 Market condition 

               Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product        

        5.1 Market segments

               The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Conventional rose oil
  • Organic rose oil

               Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

        5.2 Comparison by Product 

               Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

        5.3 Conventional rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

               Exhibit 18: Conventional rose oil - Market size forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) and

               Exhibit 19: Conventional rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.4 Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025     

               Exhibit 20: Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 21: Organic rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        5.5 Market opportunity by Product   

               Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape             

        6.1 Overview

               Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape           

        7.1 Geographic segmentation

               Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

        7.2 Geographic comparison 

               Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

        7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025     

               Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025    

               Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025       

               Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025      

               Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025    

               Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

        7.8 Key leading countries   

               Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

        7.9 Market opportunity by geography

               Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends          

        8.1 Market drivers  

               5.1.1 Launch of new products based on rose oil

        8.2 Market challenges      

               5.1.2 Rising threat from other essential oils

               5.1.3 Presence of counterfeit ingredients

               5.1.4 Stringent regulations

               Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

        8.3 Market trends  

               5.1.5 Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy

               5.1.6 Increasing demand for organic rose oil

               5.1.7 Increasing preference for online shopping

9. Vendor Landscape             

        10.1  Competitive scenario   

        10.2  Vendor landscape      

               Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

        10.3  Landscape disruption   

               Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

        10.4  Industry risks   

               Exhibit 41: Industry risks

11.  Vendor Analysis               

        11.1  Vendors covered       

               Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

        10.2 Market positioning of vendors  

               Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

        10.3 Alteya Organics LLC     

               Exhibit 44: Alteya Organics LLC - Overview

               Exhibit 45: Alteya Organics LLC - Product and service

               Exhibit 46: Alteya Organics LLC - Key offerings

        10.4 doTERRA International LLC      

               Exhibit 47: doTERRA International LLC - Overview

               Exhibit 48: doTERRA International LLC - Product and service

               Exhibit 49: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings

        10.5 Edens Garden Inc.     

               Exhibit 50: Edens Garden Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 51: Edens Garden Inc. - Product and service

               Exhibit 52: Edens Garden Inc. - Key offerings

        10.6 Givaudan SA    

               Exhibit 53: Givaudan SA - Overview

               Exhibit 54: Givaudan SA - Business segments

               Exhibit 55: Givaudan SA - Key News

               Exhibit 56: Givaudan SA - Key offerings

               Exhibit 57: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

        10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

               Exhibit 58: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 59: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments

               Exhibit 60: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key News

               Exhibit 61: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 62: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

        10.8 Mountain Rose Herbs   

               Exhibit 63: Mountain Rose Herbs - Overview

               Exhibit 64: Mountain Rose Herbs - Product and service

               Exhibit 65: Mountain Rose Herbs - Key offerings

        10.9 NOW Health Group Inc. 

               Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service

               Exhibit 68: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

        10.10 Robertet SA  

               Exhibit 69: Robertet SA - Overview

               Exhibit 70: Robertet SA - Business segments

               Exhibit 71: Robertet SA - Key offerings

               Exhibit 72: Robertet SA - Segment focus

        10.11 Rocky Mountain Oils LLC     

               Exhibit 73: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Overview

               Exhibit 74: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Product and service

               Exhibit 75: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Key offerings

        10.12 Young Living Essential Oils     

               Exhibit 76: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview

               Exhibit 77: Young Living Essential Oils - Product and service

               Exhibit78: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings

12. Appendix              

        12.1 Scope of the report     

               12.1.1 Market definition

               12.1.2 Objectives

               12.1.3 Notes and caveats

        12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$     

               Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

        12.3 Research Methodology  

               Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

               Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

               Exhibit 82: Information sources

        12.4 List of abbreviations 

