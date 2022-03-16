Rose Oil Market Size To Grow By USD 22.28 Mn | 40% Of The Growth To Originate From Europe | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rose Oil Market is set to grow by USD 22.28 million, at a CAGR of 7.26% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils are some of the major market participants.
The launch of new products based on rose oil, increasing application of rose oil across industries, and product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenge that hinder the growth of the global rose oils market is the growing threat from other essential oils such as peppermint, lavender, basil, lemon, patchouli, and tea tree essential oils.
Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Conventional Rose Oil
- Organic Rose Oil
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rose oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
The rose oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The launch of new products based on rose oil will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising threat from other essential oils will hamper the market growth.
Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rose oil market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rose oil market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rose oil market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rose oil market vendors.
Rose Oil Market Value Chain Analysis
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rose oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies.
The value chain of the personal product market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Rose Oil Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 22.28 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.45
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Germany, UK, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
Exhibit 08: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Conventional rose oil
- Organic rose oil
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Conventional rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 18: Conventional rose oil - Market size forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) and
Exhibit 19: Conventional rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 20: Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 21: Organic rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Exhibit 23: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 36: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
5.1.1 Launch of new products based on rose oil
8.2 Market challenges
5.1.2 Rising threat from other essential oils
5.1.3 Presence of counterfeit ingredients
5.1.4 Stringent regulations
Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
5.1.5 Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy
5.1.6 Increasing demand for organic rose oil
5.1.7 Increasing preference for online shopping
9. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Competitive scenario
10.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 41: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alteya Organics LLC
Exhibit 44: Alteya Organics LLC - Overview
Exhibit 45: Alteya Organics LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Alteya Organics LLC - Key offerings
10.4 doTERRA International LLC
Exhibit 47: doTERRA International LLC - Overview
Exhibit 48: doTERRA International LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 49: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Edens Garden Inc.
Exhibit 50: Edens Garden Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 51: Edens Garden Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Edens Garden Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Givaudan SA
Exhibit 53: Givaudan SA - Overview
Exhibit 54: Givaudan SA - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Givaudan SA - Key News
Exhibit 56: Givaudan SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Givaudan SA - Segment focus
10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Exhibit 58: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key News
Exhibit 61: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus
10.8 Mountain Rose Herbs
Exhibit 63: Mountain Rose Herbs - Overview
Exhibit 64: Mountain Rose Herbs - Product and service
Exhibit 65: Mountain Rose Herbs - Key offerings
10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.
Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 68: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
10.10 Robertet SA
Exhibit 69: Robertet SA - Overview
Exhibit 70: Robertet SA - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Robertet SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Robertet SA - Segment focus
10.11 Rocky Mountain Oils LLC
Exhibit 73: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Overview
Exhibit 74: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Key offerings
10.12 Young Living Essential Oils
Exhibit 76: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview
Exhibit 77: Young Living Essential Oils - Product and service
Exhibit78: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
