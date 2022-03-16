Rose Oil Market Size To Grow By USD 22.28 Mn | 40% Of The Growth To Originate From Europe | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils are some of the major market participants.

The launch of new products based on rose oil, increasing application of rose oil across industries, and product line extension by blending rose oil with other essential oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the challenge that hinder the growth of the global rose oils market is the growing threat from other essential oils such as peppermint, lavender, basil, lemon, patchouli, and tea tree essential oils.

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Conventional Rose Oil



Organic Rose Oil

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



MEA



South America

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the rose oil market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Rose Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist rose oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rose oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rose oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rose oil market vendors.

Rose Oil Market Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the rose oil market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies.

The value chain of the personal product market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Rose Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.26% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 22.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alteya Organics LLC, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Mountain Rose Herbs, NOW Health Group Inc., Robertet SA, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

Exhibit 08: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Conventional rose oil

Organic rose oil

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Conventional rose oil - Market size forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) and

Exhibit 19: Conventional rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Organic rose oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Organic rose oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

5.1.1 Launch of new products based on rose oil

8.2 Market challenges

5.1.2 Rising threat from other essential oils

5.1.3 Presence of counterfeit ingredients

5.1.4 Stringent regulations

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

5.1.5 Rising demand for rose oil in aromatherapy

5.1.6 Increasing demand for organic rose oil

5.1.7 Increasing preference for online shopping

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alteya Organics LLC

Exhibit 44: Alteya Organics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 45: Alteya Organics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 46: Alteya Organics LLC - Key offerings

10.4 doTERRA International LLC

Exhibit 47: doTERRA International LLC - Overview

Exhibit 48: doTERRA International LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 49: doTERRA International LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Edens Garden Inc.

Exhibit 50: Edens Garden Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 51: Edens Garden Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Edens Garden Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Givaudan SA

Exhibit 53: Givaudan SA - Overview

Exhibit 54: Givaudan SA - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Givaudan SA - Key News

Exhibit 56: Givaudan SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Givaudan SA - Segment focus

10.7 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 58: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key News

Exhibit 61: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Mountain Rose Herbs

Exhibit 63: Mountain Rose Herbs - Overview

Exhibit 64: Mountain Rose Herbs - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Mountain Rose Herbs - Key offerings

10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Robertet SA

Exhibit 69: Robertet SA - Overview

Exhibit 70: Robertet SA - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Robertet SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Robertet SA - Segment focus

10.11 Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Exhibit 73: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Overview

Exhibit 74: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Rocky Mountain Oils LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

Exhibit 76: Young Living Essential Oils - Overview

Exhibit 77: Young Living Essential Oils - Product and service

Exhibit78: Young Living Essential Oils - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology

Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 82: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

