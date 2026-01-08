Rosenberg & Parker expands Energy Practice with Addition of Brad Williams

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker (R&P) is excited to announce the addition of Brad Williams as Vice President – Energy Practice. Brad brings nearly 25 years of deep expertise in equity capital markets, with a focus on traditional and clean energy and power companies. He spent 21 years at Capital One Securities, where he built a strong foundation in the sector, and most recently served as Managing Director of Energy & Power at Janney Montgomery Scott. In that role, he advised public and private companies as well as private equity sponsors.

"Brad embodies the model we are building: hire talented individuals that are curious, resourceful and relentlessly determined and give them the freedom to add value to our clients through the strategic deployment of surety," said James DiSciullo, Partner, Energy Practice Leader, Head of Advisory & Production of R&P. James continued, "Brad brings an incredible network built over two decades of working in the energy industry; we are thrilled to have Brad Williams joining the Energy Practice at R&P and excited for our clients to experience his impact."

Of his new role with R&P, Brad said, "Over the years, I've had the privilege of collaborating with leading investors and senior management teams across the energy and power sectors. I'm excited to now bring innovative surety solutions to many of them—helping optimize balance sheets and support growth in this dynamic industry. I've also gotten to know the Rosenberg & Parker team over the past five years and have been consistently impressed by their expertise, success in the energy space, and relentless hustle."

Brad's proven track record in strategic advisory, relationship-building, and navigating complex capital structures will be a tremendous asset as R&P continues to expand its dedicated Energy Practice and deliver tailored surety solutions to clients worldwide. His first opportunity to make an impact with R&P will occur on Monday, January 12, when he will attend the Projects & Money Conference in New Orleans.

