Rosenberg & Parker Welcomes New CFO

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker (R&P) is excited to welcome Michael R. Bogansky as its incoming Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Cindy Walsh, who will retire later this year and support a smooth transition after over a decade with the firm.

Mike joins R&P after an illustrious career in both the public and private companies, bringing high-level experience in financial architecture, modernizing processes, ERM implementation frameworks, crafting strategic operational planning, and more. Having previously served in the role of CFO at Marlin Capital Solutions and Cartiga, his wealth of knowledge in the financial space allows Mike to transition seamlessly into his position at R&P.

"R&P continues to experience exceptional growth as our clients and prospects recognize the value of working with an advisor that uses surety as a capital solution to create differentiated outcomes relative to our competitors," said Jack Rosenberg, President of Rosenberg & Parker. "As we continue towards our vision to be the most respected specialty broker in the world, Mike's experience, financial expertise, and operational mindset will strengthen R&P and help to ensure that we continue to grow with discipline and integrity."

"I am extremely excited to join Rosenberg & Parker at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said Mike of his decision. He continued, "The firm has a longstanding tradition of excellence that has earned it an exceptional reputation in the surety market. I look forward to partnering with Jack and the broader leadership team to continue scaling the organization and building on that success through disciplined, profitable expansion."

Mike's track record as a proven disciplined financial operator and builder of rigorous, effective financial systems will be a tremendous asset as R&P continues to expand and deliver tailored surety solutions to clients worldwide.

About Rosenberg & Parker:

Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only brokerage & advisory firm in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service – these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its more than 80 years in business.

