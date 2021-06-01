Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Invites Guests To Chart Their Own Journeys Of Cultural Discovery With Summer By Design

Available at Rosewood's ultra-luxury hotels and resorts now through September 6, the Summer by Design journeys go beyond chronicling the typical 'must-see' attractions and instead offer transformative and sustainable programming that not only expands guests' worldviews, but also elevates local communities. Select hotels and resorts have engaged their newly appointed PlaceMakers , Rosewood's new community of diverse individuals who are advancing the ideals of culture and kinship around the world, to contribute inspired programming unique to their area of expertise.

Participating PlaceMakers include Amandine, founder of family-focused content platform and pop-up series The Reunion, who is bringing an elevated version of the shoppable event to Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel; David Luna, mixed-media artist, designer, and Guadalajara-based restauranteur, for Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, who is expanding guests horizons in Mexico by organizing private day trips to the Jalisco region to explore behind-the-scenes art tours of the colorful town of Tlaquepaque and bespoke tequila-tasting experiences amongst the agave fields in Tequila. Johanna Ho, eco-friendly fashion designer and entrepreneur, who is creating an Augmented Reality try-on experience at Rosewood Hong Kong showcasing bespoke designs made from the hotel's upcycled linens.

"At Rosewood we believe that building immersive experiences in our destinations forges lasting relationships between our guests and our communities,"," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "As the world opens up and the benefits of travel are available to us once again, Summer by Design inspires guests to create their own journeys based on individual desires. We're excited to provide them with their pick of unique activities – from a windmill making class in Beijing to a "seafari" and coral reef clean up in the British Virgin Islands – and to follow along in their explorations."

Ideal for guests looking for long-term stays and quick weekend getaways alike, each journey consists of both on- and off-property activities, giving guests flexibility while ensuring access to quintessential elements of the destination. All are rooted in the fundamental ethos of stimulating purpose-led travel and timeless exploration to develop deep ties for the traveler, whether with the destination's culture and residents or his or her travel companions. Highlights of the Summer by Design journeys include:

Curiosity Over Convention

Tequila Tasting and Art Tour in Jalisco, Mexico ( Las Ventanas al Para í so, A Rosewood Resort): PlaceMaker David Luna escorts guests on a bespoke day trip to Jalisco to explore the Agave fields, visit a tequila distillery and private tasting in the town of Tequila. The day will finish with a special tour of Tlaquepaque -based artist Rodo Padilla's studio and dinner at David's iconic restaurant, Casa Luna.

Kuxtal Sensory Experience in Riviera Maya, Mexico (Rosewood Mayakoba): Named after the Mayan word for life, this wellness experience supports guests in achieving an enlightened state surrounding the four levels of holistic health and happiness: physical, emotional, spiritual and mental.

Bamboo Dance in Sanya, China (Rosewood Sanya): Within the stunning setting of Sanya's Binglanggu, Li and Miao Heritage Park, guests will learn about the local Hainan culture through lessons on traditional dance, music and art.

Hook and Cook in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Rosewood Abu Dhabi): Led by a member of Rosewood Abu Dhabi's expert culinary team, guests will visit the neighborhood fish market at its busiest hours to engage with the local fish mongers and select the freshest catch to later prepare as part of an educational cook off.

Antiquing in Paris, France (Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel): Brimming with galleries, art dealers and flea markets, Paris is an antique lover's dream. To help guests find the perfect piece or one-of-a-kind creation to take home, Aline Asmar d' Amman , the artistic director behind Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel will share her favorite and most secret spots.

The Timeless Traveler

Dioriviera Pop-Up Experience in Montecito (Rosewood Miramar Beach) : Enjoy a day of personalized summer shopping at the Dioriviera pop-up experience, the first of its kind in the United States . A DIOR stylist will meet guests for a private consultation as they shop the Dioriviera capsule collection housed in two of the bungalows on property. Guests can browse the collection's exclusive ready-to-wear pieces and accessories and luxury beach goods, including bespoke umbrellas and surf boards, with the guidance of a DIOR representative.

Bespoke Cowboy Boot Creation in Dallas, Texas (Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek) : Guided by fashion designers Sarah Means and Lizzie Means Duplantis , guests will learn the techniques behind crafting a true Texas stable – the cowboy boot – and even create a custom pair of their own.

Chalong Temple Tour in Phuket, Thailand (Rosewood Phuket): The largest and most visited of Phuket's temples, Wat Chalong was built at the beginning of the 19 th century. Guests can pay their respects to the property's founding monks while exploring the beautiful architecture and artistry found throughout the grounds.

Perfumery Masterclass in Bermuda (Rosewood Bermuda): Inspired by notes of fresh sea salt, cedarwood and other luscious botanicals native to the destination, guests will develop their own custom scent at Lili Bermuda, a 90-year old fragrance house situated in the oldest town on the island.

Truffle and Brunello Tasting in Tuscany, Italy (Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco): A scenic truffle hunting experience in the Italian countryside, followed by a special wine tasting of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco's own Brunello di Montalcino, will introduce guests to two of Tuscany's most renowned culinary contributions.

A scenic truffle hunting experience in the Italian countryside, followed by a special wine tasting of Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco's own Brunello di Montalcino, will introduce guests to two of most renowned culinary contributions. Cantina Tour on Horseback in San Miguel de Allende (Rosewood San Miguel de Allende): An adventure that feels like a trip back in time, guests can explore the local town on one of Coyote Canyon's horses and ride through the cobblestone streets of San Miguel de Allende like a true Mexican cowboy. One of the most spectacular ways to experience the city, the horseback tour also stops at the most popular and historic cantinas for guests to take a break, sip tequila, and enjoy traditional ranchera music.

Family Wanderlust

Summer Camp for Kids in Hong Kong (Rosewood Hong Kong): Rosewood Camp presents children and families a series of entertaining, immersive and hands-on experiences designed to explore culture, cuisine and curiosity. From a fun snooker workshop with master Marco Fu , to a culinary class with Chef Peggy Chan , former chef-owner of pioneering vegetarian restaurant Grassroots Pantry, where children will learn to cook two vegetarian dishes using sustainable ingredients and local produce, or even a matcha whisking and blending experience using carefully sourced matcha powder under the guidance of a "matcharista" from Matchali, a contemporary matcha tea shop in Hong Kong .

Taco Academy in Los Cabos, Mexico ( Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort): The talented chefs of La Taqueria will teach guests how to prepare authentic gourmet tacos utilizing traditional flavors, a fun way to learn about the history and culinary traditions of Mexico .

Boat Charter Along the Potomac in Washington, D.C. (Rosewood Washington, D.C. ): Via the original waterway of historical Virginia and Maryland , guests will take in the sights and scenery of the Potomac River, from the memorials and monuments that comprise the National Mall to Old Town Alexandria and Mount Vernon .

Private Food Tour in Phnom Penh, Cambodia (Rosewood Phnom Penh): Alongside Chef Nak, Cambodia's leading celebrity chef, guests will discover the best street and family-run restaurants and market stalls of the city before enjoying a homemade meal at Chef Nak's own villa.

Flamingo Encounter in Nassau , The Bahamas (Rosewood Baha Mar): Guests will get to know The Bahamas' most beautiful and iconic bird at Flamingo Cay, Baha Mar Resort's unique habitat that was built to educate visitors about the incredible animals and preserve their population in the island for generations to come.

For additional details on Summer by Design, please visit www.rosewoodhotels.com/summerbydesign.

