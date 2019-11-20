Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® Launches A New Collection Of Unique And Exclusive Journeys: Rosewood Limited Edition

Carefully curated to cater to "affluential explorers" with a variety of interests, each bespoke Rosewood Limited Edition package provides recipients with exclusive excursions and offerings that speak to the spirit and pastimes of its respective destination, from designing and customizing a vintage Jaguar Type E Cabriolet with renowned French designer Tristan Auer in Paris to deep-diving in search of a Ulysse Nardin Diver 42mm fine watchpiece in the Bahamian sea. Additional highlights, such as "glamping" in the middle of the Arabian Desert in a recreated Rosewood Abu Dhabi suite and a historic exploration of Myanmar old and new with renowned Burmese historian Dr. Thant Myint-U, provide an authentic and profound immersion into the local communities and traditions of several of the world's most culturally significant cities and sites.

"Experiential travel has been an integral component of Rosewood's DNA since the company's inception nearly 40 years ago and has recently become even more deeply established as a key priority and passion point for today's generation of travellers," said Radha Arora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "With Rosewood Limited Edition, we are delighted to collaborate with our distinguished community of tastemakers and visionary partners to bring Rosewood's destinations to life and take the adventures of 'affluential explorers' to new heights."

A dedicated campaign site featuring the collection's full details, striking imagery and videos can be accessed at rosewoodhotels.com/limitededition. Highlights of the inaugural 2019 collection of Rosewood Limited Edition include:

Customize a Vintage Jaguar Type E with Noted Designer Tristan Auer ( Paris, France ): Inspired by the remarkably refurbished 1973 Citroen DS that ushers guests of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel throughout Paris , this one-of-a-kind experience allows auto enthusiasts and amateurs alike to customize their own vintage Jaguar Type E Cabriolet with renowned French designer Tristan Auer , the interior designer behind many of the hotel's public spaces and the Citroen house car itself. In collaboration with the luxury brand Loro Piana Interiors, Tristan will guide guests to customize the interior leathers and exterior finishes of their personalized Jaguar, theirs to cherish for years to come. Once the customization is complete, the car will be featured at the 2021 Concours d'Elegance Chantilly Arts & Elegance, one of the world's most exclusive invitation-only car events. The "Va Va Vroom" experience is available at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel with two nights' accommodations and private dining for 12 at La Cave, starting at USD290,000 .

Gift purchase information and terms and conditions of individual packages are available at rosewoodhotels.com/limitededition.

