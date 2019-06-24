Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Launches Rosewood Family Time

The wide array of experiences ranges from visiting an elephant sanctuary at a Laotian World Heritage Site to truffle-hunting with trained canines in Tuscany, "adopting" a coral garden in Bermuda's ocean waters, horseback riding through a California redwood forest and walking through the doors of a chef's own home for an authentic Middle Eastern feast.

"Rosewood guests of all ages have the explorer spirit and these experiences will not only fuel meaningful bonds between children, parents and extended families, but encourage deep connection with the cultures and communities they visit," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Rosewood Family Time is designed for families to spend time together, to engage, learn and stretch boundaries while having fun, and to spark a life-long love of discovery amongst our youngest guests."

To create those unforgettable memories this summer, a special Family Time package is available at Rosewood's 27 properties worldwide with a two-night minimum stay with rates starting from USD 400.

In true Rosewood style, each hotel's program of unique experiences has been inspired by the brand's signature A Sense of Place® philosophy and showcases each destination's unique culture, traditions and attractions.

Designed to appeal to families of all interests and ages, the activities allow families to discover the destination together in one of three themes:

Cultural Exploration : deepen the love of travel for the whole family with the specially curated local experiences that shows each destination in a new light.

: deepen the love of travel for the whole family with the specially curated local experiences that shows each destination in a new light. Culinary Bonding : family dinners will never be the same with the exciting program of experiences from around the world that are fun, educational and delicious.

: family dinners will never be the same with the exciting program of experiences from around the world that are fun, educational and delicious. Active and Balanced: wellness and sports are universal themes, but families can now discover different traditions from around the world through family experiences that are sure to get the adrenaline pumping or provide a bit of pampering.

And when the kids need a bit of alone time, each property's signature Rosewood Explorers and Rosebuds programs for children and toddlers will inspire, engage and entertain while also offering parents an opportunity to relax on their own.

Cultural Exploration

Drawing from Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the history, culture and sensibilities of a destination are reflected in the hotel or resort, each of the unique Rosewood Families offerings have been designed to showcase the best of the respective locale. Highlights include:

Rosewood Luang Prabang ( Laos ): A sunset trip to the MandaLao Elephant Sanctuary, a lesson in rice farming at the authentic Living Land Farm and a bespoke basket weaving class in a local village will immerse families in the diverse, traditional day-to-day activities in this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A sunset trip to the MandaLao Elephant Sanctuary, a lesson in rice farming at the authentic Living Land Farm and a bespoke basket weaving class in a local village will immerse families in the diverse, traditional day-to-day activities in this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Rosewood Phnom Penh ( Cambodia ): An authentic Khmer-style boat ride on the Mekong river at sunset, featuring a specialty dining experience prepared by a private chef, will offer an opportunity for guests to embrace the local cuisine in the most idyllic of settings.

An authentic Khmer-style boat ride on the Mekong river at sunset, featuring a specialty dining experience prepared by a private chef, will offer an opportunity for guests to embrace the local cuisine in the most idyllic of settings. Rosewood CordeValle ( San Martin, California ): With a picnic lunch in the picturesque California countryside, a fun-filled visit to the neighboring Gilroy Gardens Family Theme park and outdoor fitness activities galore – from tennis and golf lessons to a hike along the CordeValle Loop trail – parents and children alike will actively unwind from school year stress.

With a picnic lunch in the picturesque countryside, a fun-filled visit to the neighboring Gilroy Gardens Family Theme park and outdoor fitness activities galore – from tennis and golf lessons to a hike along the CordeValle Loop trail – parents and children alike will actively unwind from school year stress. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco ( Tuscany, Italy ): The property's famed farmhouse and gorgeous grounds will welcome guests of all ages to engage with the various animals inside, participate in an organic vegetable gardening lesson and embark on an Italian truffle hunt with highly trained truffle dogs.

The property's famed farmhouse and gorgeous grounds will welcome guests of all ages to engage with the various animals inside, participate in an organic vegetable gardening lesson and embark on an Italian truffle hunt with highly trained truffle dogs. Rosewood Bangkok ( Thailand ): Hands-on workshops and exploration of the Thai capital with local Thai specialists will invite families to learn the delicate arts of silk weaving and pottery, while a personal butler will be at guests' beck and call to arrange additional experiences both on and off property.

Hands-on workshops and exploration of the Thai capital with local Thai specialists will invite families to learn the delicate arts of silk weaving and pottery, while a personal butler will be at guests' beck and call to arrange additional experiences both on and off property. Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek ( Dallas, Texas ): Dallas' most family-friendly attractions, including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower GeO-Deck, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, The Dallas Zoo and George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, will welcome Rosewood guests for immersive tours and experiences while showcasing the best of local Texas pastimes.

most family-friendly attractions, including the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower GeO-Deck, The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, The Dallas Zoo and George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, will welcome Rosewood guests for immersive tours and experiences while showcasing the best of local pastimes. Rosewood Inn of the Anasazi ( Santa Fe, New Mexico ): A family-wide appreciation for the arts will be cultivated through a visit to the Meow Wolf Art and Entertainment Venue, a leading local arts center that showcases installations across a variety of media. Guests will enjoy a uniquely interactive experience designed to harness the power of creativity.

A family-wide appreciation for the arts will be cultivated through a visit to the Meow Wolf Art and Entertainment Venue, a leading local arts center that showcases installations across a variety of media. Guests will enjoy a uniquely interactive experience designed to harness the power of creativity. Rosewood Miramar Beach ( Montecito, California ): Adventurous activities will abound right at guests' doorstep, including a variety of watersports offered on the property's pristine beach, from stand-up paddle boarding to surfing, while admission to the Santa Barbara Zoo will introduce families to one of the state's acclaimed attractions.

Adventurous activities will abound right at guests' doorstep, including a variety of watersports offered on the property's pristine beach, from stand-up paddle boarding to surfing, while admission to the Santa Barbara Zoo will introduce families to one of the state's acclaimed attractions. Rosewood San Miguel de Allende ( Mexico ): At an abundant organic ranch guests will collect vegetables for a collaborative cooking class at the local Los Pirules Artisan Kitchen and Garden Bar, while an ATV tour around the charming colonial city's outskirts will offer breathtaking views perfect for a prized family photo.

At an abundant organic ranch guests will collect vegetables for a collaborative cooking class at the local Los Pirules Artisan Kitchen and Garden Bar, while an ATV tour around the charming colonial city's outskirts will offer breathtaking views perfect for a prized family photo. Rosewood Yangon ( Myanmar ): Explorers of all ages will be introduced to Rosewood's newest dynamic destination through a stunning sunset cruise on the Yangon River, biking through a tranquil countryside village or a live puppet show in the Htwe Oo Myanmar Puppet Theater.

Culinary Bonding

These immersive gastronomic journeys will offer delicious insight into the culinary foodways of the destination, including:

Rosewood Beijing (China): Beijing's famous Roast Duck delicacy will take center stage at a cooking class led by Rosewood Beijing's own Country Kitchen chefs, who will demonstrate their culinary art in the hotel's state-of-the-art open show kitchen.

famous Roast Duck delicacy will take center stage at a cooking class led by Rosewood Beijing's own Country Kitchen chefs, who will demonstrate their culinary art in the hotel's state-of-the-art open show kitchen. Rosewood Abu Dhabi ( U.A.E.): Parents will kick off their culinary journey with a progressive sampling of international cuisines, with traditional Middle Eastern fare a gastronomic highlight. The entire family will also visit Executive Chef Emad Zalloum's own home for an authentic Lebanese meal boasting fresh ingredients and powerful Middle Eastern flavors.

Parents will kick off their culinary journey with a progressive sampling of international cuisines, with traditional Middle Eastern fare a gastronomic highlight. The entire family will also visit Executive Chef own home for an authentic Lebanese meal boasting fresh ingredients and powerful Middle Eastern flavors. Rosewood London ( United Kingdom ): Taking place on a monthly basis, the immersive pastry workshops will allow six budding little chefs to take over the acclaimed Pie Room. Each participant will be equipped with a personalised apron, chef's hat, and miniature rolling pin to allow them to fully step into their new role as chef. Over the course of two hours, they will learn how to make both a savoury and sweet dish from scratch -- a classic British sausage roll and an apple pie that they can take home, under the tutelage of two of Holborn Dining Room's finest pastry experts.

Taking place on a monthly basis, the immersive pastry workshops will allow six budding little chefs to take over the acclaimed Pie Room. Each participant will be equipped with a personalised apron, chef's hat, and miniature rolling pin to allow them to fully step into their new role as chef. Over the course of two hours, they will learn how to make both a savoury and sweet dish from scratch -- a classic British sausage roll and an apple pie that they can take home, under the tutelage of two of Holborn Dining Room's finest pastry experts. Rosewood Puebla (Mexico ): Hotel chefs will showcase the best tips and techniques to prepare a traditional Mexican meal in a special gastronomic cooking lesson, while a trip to a nearby Puebla market will offer an opportunity to handpick a selection of local ingredients to be used in a specially curated meal prepared back at the property.

Hotel chefs will showcase the best tips and techniques to prepare a traditional Mexican meal in a special gastronomic cooking lesson, while a trip to a nearby market will offer an opportunity to handpick a selection of local ingredients to be used in a specially curated meal prepared back at the property. The Carlyle , A Rosewood Hotel ( New York, New York ): An edible art class presented by the property's top chefs will enlighten families on the best practices in eating healthily, while at the same time providing a creative outlet for both parents and children by inspiring them to reimagine traditional food items as artistic materials.

Active and Balanced

An array of age-inclusive experiences will promote wellness and activity while incorporating localized traditions, ingredients, therapies and practices:

Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort ( Los Cabos, Mexico ): Combining yoga-based deep breathing, gentle stretching and simulated laughter exercises, guided "laughter yoga" sessions will enhance guests' physical and emotional well-being either before or after a special family spa retreat.

Combining yoga-based deep breathing, gentle stretching and simulated laughter exercises, guided "laughter yoga" sessions will enhance guests' physical and emotional well-being either before or after a special family spa retreat. Rosewood Jeddah ( Jeddah, Saudi Arabia ) : An exhilarating Zumba fitness class set against the backdrop of the Red Sea and Jeddah City will be led by an acclaimed local fitness instructor who will encourage effective exercise in a positive and fun way, while a selection of world-class treatments allows guests to indulge in complete relaxation of the mind and body.

An exhilarating Zumba fitness class set against the backdrop of the Red Sea and City will be led by an acclaimed local fitness instructor who will encourage effective exercise in a positive and fun way, while a selection of world-class treatments allows guests to indulge in complete relaxation of the mind and body. Rosewood Sanya (China) : Specialty Gold Massages and Li Bathing Bal treatments will provide a relaxing moment for mothers and daughters to bond over beauty and wellness, while outdoor swimming lessons, painting classes using coconuts as canvases and other informative activities will offer a memorable fun-filled holiday for the whole family.

Specialty Gold Massages and Li Bathing Bal treatments will provide a relaxing moment for mothers and daughters to bond over beauty and wellness, while outdoor swimming lessons, painting classes using coconuts as canvases and other informative activities will offer a memorable fun-filled holiday for the whole family. Rosewood Sand Hill ( Menlo Park, California ): A kayaking expedition along the tranquil waters of Half Moon Bay , a horseback riding lesson through impressive redwoods and a zip lining lesson and aerial tour of the Santa Cruz Mountains can be combined to create the ideal itinerary for activity-driven travelers.

A kayaking expedition along the tranquil waters of , a horseback riding lesson through impressive redwoods and a zip lining lesson and aerial tour of the Santa Cruz Mountains can be combined to create the ideal itinerary for activity-driven travelers. Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel ( Paris, France ): Set in the beautiful Jardin des Tuileries, an outdoor family bootcamp will energize both adults and kids, all of whom can later soothe their muscles with a plethora of luxurious spa treatments designed with all ages in mind.

Set in the beautiful Jardin des Tuileries, an outdoor family bootcamp will energize both adults and kids, all of whom can later soothe their muscles with a plethora of luxurious spa treatments designed with all ages in mind. Rosewood Hotel Georgia ( Vancouver, Canada ): Adventure seekers young and older will be invigorated by a trip to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, which stretches 450 feet across the Capilano River and offers both CLIFFWALK, a cantilevered walkway high above the canyon, and the Treetops Adventure, boasting seven suspension bridges through the evergreens 100 feet above the forest floor.

Adventure seekers young and older will be invigorated by a trip to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, which stretches 450 feet across the Capilano River and offers both CLIFFWALK, a cantilevered walkway high above the canyon, and the Treetops Adventure, boasting seven suspension bridges through the evergreens 100 feet above the forest floor. Rosewood Baha Mar ( Nassau , The Bahamas ): Mommy & Me spa treatments and Daddy & Me golf lessons offer bonding opportunities for parents and children, while the whole family can come together for a private tennis lesson on the property's multi-surfaced courts.

Rosewood Explorers

In addition, each property's signature, ongoing Rosebuds and Rosewood Explorers programs for toddlers and children will provide attentive care, engagement and entertainment for younger guests while parents have an opportunity to relax on their own. These include thoughtfully chosen baby care items, delightful children's amenities, locally inspired kids' menus and services such as "napping nannies." The Rosewood Explorers program for children ages 3 to 11 is designed to inspire creativity and imagination, and encourage adventure, discovery and social responsibility through unique experiences of the local culture and destination. Highlights include:

Rosewood Phuket ( Thailand ): Children will learn about the resort's premier sustainability practices and local culture with activities including potpourri-making with dried leaves, learning about Andaman Sea creatures, traditional Ram Thai dance lessons and Thai hand-weaving classes.

Children will learn about the resort's premier sustainability practices and local culture with activities including potpourri-making with dried leaves, learning about Andaman Sea creatures, traditional Ram Thai dance lessons and Thai hand-weaving classes. Rosewood Mayakoba (Riviera Maya, Mexico ): Timed to the launch of the most anticipated sequels of the year, Toy Story 4, families can rejoice in the magic of Disney and Pixar in Riviera Maya. As part of a new partnership with the leading animation studio, parents will reconnect with their inner child, while the resorts's youngest guests will be transported to a land of adventure and discovery in one of the world's most beautiful destinations. Characters such as Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and newcomer Forky will help frame the start to a summer holiday under the sun.

Timed to the launch of the most anticipated sequels of the year, Toy Story 4, families can rejoice in the magic of Disney and Pixar in Riviera Maya. As part of a new partnership with the leading animation studio, parents will reconnect with their inner child, while the resorts's youngest guests will be transported to a land of adventure and discovery in one of the world's most beautiful destinations. Characters such as Woody, Jessie, Buzz Lightyear and newcomer Forky will help frame the start to a summer holiday under the sun. Rosewood Bermuda ( Bermuda ): Day trips to the Living Reef Foundation and Coral Gardens, enhanced by kayaking and snorkeling excursions, will offer an opportunity to learn about Bermuda's colorful coral reefs and how best to preserve them. Families will be invited to "adopt" their own coral garden to look after for years to come.

Day trips to the Living Reef Foundation and Coral Gardens, enhanced by kayaking and snorkeling excursions, will offer an opportunity to learn about colorful coral reefs and how best to preserve them. Families will be invited to "adopt" their own coral garden to look after for years to come. Rosewood Hong Kong (China): Custom-created Explorer Passports and Wellness Journals will be given to each young guest, allowing them to collect stamps and document their experiences throughout the property, which will include a traditional Hong Kong cooking lesson and locally inspired craft session.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 21 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood London and Rosewood Hong Kong.

