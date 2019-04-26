Rosewood Hotels & Resorts Receives Coveted Recognition On Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Hot List

HONG KONG, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three properties from the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® collection have been recognized on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Hot List, the highly renowned and respected annual awards list that recognizes the best newly opened and renovated properties around the world. All of Rosewood's eligible properties – Rosewood Baha Mar in The Bahamas, Rosewood Luang Prabang in Laos and Rosewood Phnom Penh in Cambodia – have been honored on this year's list among the mere 75 hottest hotel openings of the last year. The full list of properties on the 2019 Hot List can be found here .

2019 marks the second year in a row that Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been the most highly awarded hotel group on the Hot List, demonstrating the success of Rosewood's ambitious yet thoughtful growth strategy to introduce innovative properties in new and undiscovered destinations and provide travelers with entirely bespoke experiences. The recognition additionally underscores the brand's thorough understanding of and commitment to today's luxury traveler, wherein meaningful experiences, profound authenticity and privileged insights into new cultures and communities serve as the true impetus for travel.

"The past year has been monumental for Rosewood, expanding our global footprint by a significant margin and entering into new and exciting destinations to great avail," said Radha Ahora, president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "Behind every new hotel, program and activation is a steadfast desire to provide our Rosewood Regulars with meaningful travel experiences around the world, and to have these efforts recognized by Condé Nast Traveler, one of the most highly regarded travel authorities in the field, is a true honor. We are proud to stand in the company of such incredible industry pioneers and look forward to continuing to work alongside them to create even more opportunities for today's generations to engage in the wonders of travel."

In keeping with Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the fabric of the destination is woven into the entire guest experience offered there, all three distinguished properties recognized on this year's Hot List reflect their respective locales through everything from design to service to bespoke programming. Rosewood Baha Mar, set along the white sands of Nassau's Cable Beach, combines Bahamian refinement and sophistication with the sentiment of relaxed beach living for an elegant and effortless escape. Inspired by a modern Bahamian estate with authentic architecture and interior styling throughout, the resort boasts beautiful beachfront villas, guestrooms and suites and high-end amenities including four distinct dining venues and a full-service Sense, A Rosewood Spa®.

Rosewood Luang Prabang, nestled within an idyllic hilltop forest in north central Laos, represents the first property within the Rosewood collection to feature luxury tented villas, each of which is uniquely designed to reflect one of the neighbouring Laotian tribes that still reside in the mountains surrounding the resort. Offering an unparalleled vantage point into the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Luang Prabang, the resort immerses guests in the destination's rich cultural history, spiritual heritage and tropical landscape with inspired setting, amenities and opportunities for exploration.

Rosewood Phnom Penh, centrally situated within the Cambodian capital's core cultural and business district, merges the majesty of the past with the pulse of the present and the promise of the future. The perfect home base for travelers looking to experience one of Southeast Asia's most charming cities, the hotel is a haven for leisure and business travelers alike, capturing Cambodia's signature spirit through a blend of French colonial and classic-meets-contemporary style. Four dining venues including Sora, the highest bar in Phnom Penh, Rosewood's signature Sense, A Rosewood Spa® and expansive meetings and events space solidify the hotel as a destination for locals as much as for visiting guests.

"We are thrilled to announce our definitive picks of the very special properties that have us talking," said Melinda Stevens, global editor in chief of Condé Nast Traveler. "Our editors and contributors traveled countless miles scouting hundreds of new properties across six continents. These are the ones that define why we travel now and where we are going next."

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 15 countries, with 21 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood London and Rosewood Hong Kong.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing UK and US print editions under Global Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

