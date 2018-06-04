Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to Open Hotel in Houston's Uptown District

The Rosewood hotel will consist of 150 rooms and will be located in an exclusive mixed-use and high-rise development led by McNair Interests, managed by the Patrinely Group and designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, a leading international architecture firm. In addition to the hotel, the six-acre site will include 80 luxury residences atop the hotel, multi-family residences, lifestyle-driven amenities, and retail and office space in Houston's highly covetable Uptown District.

Boasting two distinct dining venues, including a full-service restaurant and a vibrant outdoor pool bar, the hotel will offer visitors a sophisticated urban dining experience. Guests will also have access to Sense, a Rosewood Spa, as well as an outdoor pool and fitness center. The property's extensive meeting and events spaces will accommodate a variety of private gatherings, conferences and special events.

"Texas is the birthplace of the Rosewood legacy, which launched with the Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas in 1979, so we are thrilled to expand our presence in one of Texas' most vibrant cities," says Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "Offering innumerable cultural attractions, a sophisticated culinary scene, and unparalleled shopping, Houston is a natural destination for Rosewood's affluential explorers. Ideally situated in the Uptown District, Rosewood's new property in Houston will serve as the ultimate urban retreat from which travelers can explore everything this exciting city has to offer."

"This is a defining development for McNair Interests and the city of Houston," said Cary McNair, Chairman and CEO of McNair Interests. "Our vision redefines the southernmost entrance of Post Oak Boulevard and the Uptown District, fusing a distinctive, sophisticated design with Houston's future. We are excited for what this project will bring to our city and to visitors from around the world."

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts:

Rosewood® Hotels & Resorts manages 23 one-of-a-kind luxury properties in 14 countries, with 16 new hotels under development. Each Rosewood hotel embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Beijing.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook Twitter Instagram WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About McNair Interests

McNair Interests is a private investment and management company founded by Robert C. McNair and headquartered in Houston, Texas. With its business investment and financial expertise, McNair Interests focuses on transformative projects in areas such as energy, life sciences, hospitality, technology and real estate. McNair Interests develops, owns and operates industrial, commercial and residential real estate projects nationwide, and considers every investment for its ability to drive innovation in new sectors and to create a lasting and positive impact on the community. To learn more, visit www.mcnairinterests.com.

Rosewood Hotel Group Media Contacts:

North America UK Callie Stanton Ella Russell Kennedy Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 20 3003 6519 Email: cstanton@nikecomm.com Email: ella.russellkennedy@freuds.com







Asia Rosewood Hotel Group Telephone: +852 2138 2260 Email: rwhg.mediacontacts@rosewoodhotelgroup.com



McNair Interests Media Contacts: The Lou Hammond Group Public Relations CONTACT: Hannah Nuccio hannahn@louhammond.com (843) 410-5306 (office) (843) 469-9536 (cell)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosewood-hotels--resorts-to-open-hotel-in-houstons-uptown-district-300659086.html

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

https://www.rosewoodhotels.com

