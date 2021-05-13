Rosewood Mexico City To Open In 2024

Designed by internationally acclaimed, Mexico City-based architecture firm Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, Rosewood Mexico City will occupy the grand tower of Antara's new build expansion. Celebrating its 15 th Anniversary, Antara is a famous mixed-use development which also comprises modern offices, luxury retail outlets, restaurants, and entertainment venues. The luxurious enclave will encompass 133 accommodations, 35 of which will be suites, and four food and beverage outlets including an all-day bistro, a poolside bar and grill, a living room and a specialty dining venue. Intended for hotel guests and the local community alike, the hotel will also feature Asaya, Rosewood's forward-thinking wellness concept, which will comprise two swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness and wellbeing center, eight treatment rooms and changing rooms and hydrotherapy areas. Dedicated meeting and event spaces totaling 1,270 square meters will cater to groups both large and intimate throughout the property.

"A thriving hub of art and culture, Mexico City reflects many of Rosewood's defining pillars," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are thrilled to introduce our A Sense of Place® philosophy to visitors and locals with the opening of Rosewood Mexico City, wherein the hotel will embody the distinct sensibilities of the destination all while presenting one-of-a-kind ambience and style combined with unparalleled quality and personalized service."

"As we embark on this new project in Mexico City, we could not think of a more suited partner than Rosewood Hotels & Resorts," said Javier Sordo Madaleno, Vice President of Grupo Sordo Madaleno. "We look forward to showcasing the incomparable offerings of Mexico's vibrant capital through the Rosewood lens and the debut of this world-class hotel."

Upon opening, Rosewood Mexico City will add to the global hospitality group's unique collection of hotels and resorts in Mexico, including Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos, Rosewood Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende and Rosewood Mandarina opening in 2023. The highly anticipated opening will mark Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' 20th property in The Americas and joins the brand's largest growth pipeline to date with 24 projects across the globe.

For more information on Rosewood Mexico City, please visit rosewoodhotels.com/en/mexico-city.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 27 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 24 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

About Grupo Sordo Madaleno

With over 50 years of experience, Grupo Sordo Madaleno (GSM ) is a Real Estate Development leading Mexican company and with 85 years of experience Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos is prominent in architectural, urban and interior design. The company, based in Mexico City, is chaired by architect Javier Sordo Madaleno Bringas with his three sons Javier, José Juan and Fernando Sordo Madaleno de Haro as key leaders in the company with over 400 experts in their area.

GSM has recently launched FibraSOMA, a Real Estate Investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of real estate in which Antara's expansion is part of its initial portfolio.

Grupo Sordo Madaleno operates ten properties in five Mexican states, each one with different programs, such as mixed-use, commercial, art, and offices; and develops ten more properties in six different cities in the country and abroad. GSM is responsible for managing approximately 1,400 tenants, 370 brands; has developed over 889,000 sqm of GLA in the past 25 years and is currently responsible for developing approximately 375,000 sqm more.

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos, founded in 1937 is experienced on architecture projects, urban design, interior design and master plans. With more than 50 awards for its different architectural projects, has contributed greatly to the architectural fabric of the country, with buildings that speak of integration and potentiation of the urban context and community (such is the case of Antara in Polanco).

For more information: sordomadaleno.com fibrasoma.group

