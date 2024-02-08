ROSEWOOD MIRAMAR BEACH IS ONE OF FIFTEEN PROPERTIES IN THE WORLD WITH A TRIPLE FIVE-STAR FORBES RATING

"The triple Five-Star accolade is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our best-in-class team – we have been committed from day one to creating one of the most exceptional resorts in the world," said Corinne Verdery, CEO of Caruso. "We're honored by this esteemed recognition which celebrates Miramar's unparalleled experience, one that is befitting of the resort's incomparable setting and history."

Each year Forbes Travel Guide's team of professional inspectors travel the world to anonymously visit and evaluate hotels, restaurants, and spas based on 900 rigorous criteria, awarding top honors to properties that excel across the board. Recognition from Forbes Travel Guide continues to be an industry benchmark and one of the most trusted accolades by consumers. In addition to recognizing Rosewood Miramar Beach's status as one of the country's best luxury resorts, this latest accolade further cements the property's status as a top wellness and culinary destination.

"We are beyond proud of the team and honored to receive the coveted triple Five-Star Forbes rating," said Philipp Posch, Vice President of Hospitality of Caruso. "This achievement would not have been possible without our extraordinary team and the Montecito community who make Miramar so special."

This marks the 4th year Sense, A Rosewood Spa, at Rosewood Miramar Beach receives this coveted award. The Spa's team of wellness experts have created a tranquil escape for guests featuring unique treatments inspired by local surroundings and native traditions. The spa is continually unveiling new initiatives to best serve the needs of visitors and guests. Aimed at helping guests achieve the most restful getaway possible and to prioritize sleep as part of their overall wellness, the specially designed treatments include a special massage incorporating sleep aromatherapies, a Gua Sha Tension Release facial, and a special percussion release massage incorporating CBD. This enthusiasm to tap into evolving consumer needs and industry trends continues to set the property's spa team apart.

"We could not be more thrilled to be featured as a triple Five-Star resort on Forbes Travel Guide's prestigious 2024 Star Rating List," said Rick Fidel, Managing Director at Rosewood Miramar Beach. "Since our opening five years ago, we have been passionate about providing the absolute best experience for our guests. Our personalized approach to service and our commitment to providing unparalleled amenities in a beautiful setting have firmly established Rosewood Miramar Beach as a leader in the hospitality space. To also be celebrated for our spa and culinary offerings makes this recognition even more rewarding."

For the first time, Caruso's, the Resort's Michelin awarded restaurant is also honored with a Forbes Five-Star. Perched above the Pacific Ocean on the American Riviera, Caruso's is inspired by the bold flavors of Southern Italy, featuring the highest-quality ingredients sourced from the region's rich agricultural landscape and local waters. The restaurant is led by chef Massimo Falsini, Executive Chef of Rosewood Miramar Beach, who says "This recognition from the Forbes is an honor for any restaurant and would not be possible without the talented contributions and hard work of our team at Caruso's along with our remarkable purveyors. I am beyond proud to be included among the state's best restaurants and want to thank Forbes for continuing to promote California's culinary excellence."

Caruso's is one of only six restaurants on the Central Coast to feature a one-star rating. The restaurant also features a MICHELIN Green Star, which celebrates its highly sustainable ethos working towards lower environmental impact. Highlights of Caruso's comprehensive program of green initiatives include:

Caruso's maintains partnerships with global seafood industry non-profits Ocean Wise, Monterey Bay Aquarium, the James Beard Foundation's Smart Catch program and FishChoice to support ocean health and sustainability.

A compost program in partnership with the City of Montecito to support neighboring farms' soil regeneration,

to support neighboring farms' soil regeneration, An upcycling practice to eliminate oil impact and faucet water control in every outlet. The disposed grease gets picked up and reused for agricultural grease production.

Glass reduction efforts using stainless steel tanks to distribute oil in lieu of traditional vessels. Il Fustino [bottling in Santa Barbara ] is the resort partner and California olive oil is used exclusively in all F&B outlets.

] is the resort partner and olive oil is used exclusively in all F&B outlets. A partnership with the California Wheat Commission to solely feature state-grown heritage grains at Caruso's for flour in all recipes including bread and pasta.

Hyperlocal (Central Coast) sourcing supporting the region's ranchers, farmers, and purveyors including famed diver Stephanie Mutz for sea urchin and spot prawns, Morro Bay Abalone, and Hope Ranch Mussels in Santa Barbara .

The only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas, Forbes Travel Guide's annual Star Ratings have been revered as a global authority on travel since its launch in 1958. The winning properties, restaurants, and spas are showcased on. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, please visit.

About Rosewood Miramar Beach

A Forbes Travel Guide triple Five-Star hotel and spa, Rosewood Miramar Beach is situated on one of the most pristine beaches in the region and is in Santa Barbara's picturesque Montecito community known as The American Riviera. Offering 153 ultra-luxury guestrooms and suites, including beachfront accommodations, a collection of signature suites, and multi-bedroom bungalows, the resort has been designed with style, grace, and glamour and perfectly balances the residential and the refined. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness studio, two cabana-lined pools, bespoke beach service on the sandy shores of Miramar Beach, and Sense, A Rosewood Spa – the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Santa Barbara. Home to several distinct dining venues including Caruso's, the signature oceanfront restaurant, and The Revere Room, an all-day eatery with an emphasis on hyper-locality, Rosewood Miramar Beach is a culinary destination for locals and visitors alike. An elevated retail experience further bolsters Rosewood Miramar Beach as the ultimate retreat for the best in luxury lifestyle, with The Shop at Miramar exclusively featuring The Miramar Collection, a first-of-its-kind goop Sundries Shop as well as a new California-inspired concept store curated by designer James Perse. Expansive indoor and outdoor event space, totaling 33,000-square-feet, includes the Chandelier Ballroom with over 6,500 square feet, and the Great Lawn, which offers infinite ocean views. Personalized service makes Rosewood Miramar Beach the perfect destination for celebrating life's moments both big and small. Rosewood Miramar Beach is owned by Caruso and managed by Rosewood Hotels & Resorts.

For more information, please visit: https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 29 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 17 countries, with 23 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture, and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit https://www.forbestravelguide.com/.

Media Contact:

Emilie Plouchart

emilie.plouchart@rosewoodhotels.com

SOURCE Rosewood Miramar Beach