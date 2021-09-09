Rosewood San Francisco To Open In 2026
F4 Transbay Partners appoints ultra-luxury hospitality brand to open hotel in the Transbay District's final skyscraper development
Sep 09, 2021, 10:15 ET
HONG KONG, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has been selected by F4 Transbay Partners (F4), a joint venture of Hines, the international real estate firm; Urban Pacific; and the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to manage Rosewood San Francisco, a new, ultra-luxury hotel set to open in 2026. Situated in the burgeoning Transbay District, the hotel will offer unparalleled access to the iconic landmarks, neighborhoods and attractions that make San Francisco one of the top international destinations, including the award-winning Salesforce Park, a 5.4-acre elevated outdoor oasis featuring a 1,000-person amphitheater, children's play area, walking trails and interactive art installations.
Rosewood San Francisco will occupy 15 floors of the 61-story, approximately 1.1-million-square-foot building in the new center of the city. Designed by internationally acclaimed Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the 800-foot super-tall building is the last of greater downtown San Francisco's skyscraper developments for the foreseeable future, and one of just three projects with a direct connection to the Salesforce Park via a pedestrian skybridge. In addition to the hotel, the tower will feature incomparable residences, office, retail spaces and an expansive pedestrian realm.
Beyond its prime location, Rosewood San Francisco will offer approximately 180 expertly appointed guestrooms and suites with locally inspired design by Joyce Wang Studio and stunning views of the surrounding city and adjacent park. Amenities will include Asaya, Rosewood's forward-thinking wellness concept, and a fully equipped fitness and movement studio featuring an indoor lap pool. The hotel will further feature a variety of expansive event spaces, a signature indoor-outdoor restaurant, patisserie, living room and the Manor Club, the brand's signature private lounge concept.
"As one of the most dynamic and innovative cities in North America, San Francisco offers an eclectic mix of culture, cuisine, art, technology and adventure, and is an ideal destination for the Rosewood brand," says Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are thrilled to be a part of this revolutionary new development and look forward to providing our affluential explorers and San Franciscans alike with a stylish and refined new icon to enjoy for years to come."
"Rosewood is an ideal partner for this project and will create a one-of-a-kind destination for those who call the Bay Area home, as well as those who travel there for business and pleasure," says Douglas Metzler, CEO West Region for Hines. "The Rosewood collection represents the pinnacle of luxury hotels, inspired by the culture, history and geography of each locale, and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision to this iconic development in the Transbay District."
Rosewood San Francisco will join Rosewood's two existing California properties including Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park and Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.
About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 26 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 15 countries, with 26 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.
