Rosewood Shanghai To Break Ground In 2022

Occupying prime real estate within a mixed-use project designed by renowned international studio Foster + Partners, Rosewood Shanghai is set to transform the city skyline. Occupying the top floors of the site's landmark building, which will be one of the tallest complexes in the city's Puxi district at 320 meters, the hotel will deliver unique design conceived to showcase its expansive views of the metropolis. In keeping with the brand's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, the destination's storied history, rich culture and dynamic spirit will serve as additional inspiration for the property's design ethos and bespoke programming.

"As we continue to grow the brand throughout Asia and specifically mainland China, Shanghai has long been a priority destination in which to plant the Rosewood flag," said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "The country's largest city and economic hub, Shanghai embodies several of our key brand values – innovation, creativity and originality. We are thrilled to bring a new standard of luxury to the region and thank our partners at Lonsen Land Group for the opportunity they've given us to do so."

Rosewood Shanghai will offer 200 guestrooms and suites, five food and beverage establishments and Asaya, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts' revolutionary wellness concept.

"For many, Shanghai is known as "Mo Du", the Magic City; cherished for its rich cultural heritage, modern lifestyle offerings and captivating social scenes," says Mr Ruan Xingxiang, chairman of Lonsen Land Group. "With the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy and referencing to the success story of its trophy property in Hong Kong, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts makes an ideal partner of us to reinvent Shanghai's charm as a destination to the affluential explorers from around the world."

Rosewood Shanghai will join Rosewood's collection of distinguished city and resort properties in Greater China, which currently includes Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Sanya and Rosewood Guangzhou. Additional projects in development in the region include Rosewood Chengdu and Rosewood Ningbo, both set to open in 2023, along with Rosewood Shenzhen and Rosewood Taipei, which are planned to open in 2024.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages 28 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 16 countries, with 21 new properties under development. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for ownership or rent in extraordinary destinations within the brand's wide-ranging portfolio.

About Lonsen Land Group

Zhejiang Lonsen Group was founded in 1970 and has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2003. A comprehensive multinational enterprise covering manufacturing, real estate and financial investments, Zhejiang Lonsen Group is committed to becoming a world-class, specialized chemical production. At present, its dyes and intermediates businesses occupy global-leading positions. Founded in 2003, Lonsen Land Group is a subsidiary fully owned by Zhejiang Lonsen Group, and a specialist in the development of residential, commercial and heritage real estates in the core areas of Shanghai. In recent years, Lonsen Land Group has invested in a CNY40-billion-worth project which consists of new office, hotel and retail spaces in central Shanghai.

