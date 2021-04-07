ROSHI: How This Fintech Startup is Planning to Disrupt Singapore's Billion Dollar Home Loan Industry

Touted as a disrupter in financial comparison, ROSHI plans to provide Singapore with a first to market home loan marketplace, which connects customers, whether they're taking out a new loan or refinancing, directly with mortgage brokers who then negotiate better rates from lenders.

Borrowers can rate the services of their assigned mortgage broker using a star rating and review system similar to Grab and Airbnb.

While other home loan comparison sites simply list the advertised deals that are available directly through banks, lenders and other financial institutions, ROSHI wants to do one better by listing deals that are available through those same lenders via mortgage brokers and partners.

ROSHI already offers a plethora of product comparison features and expert insights to answer all money questions. With an emphasis on user experience the platform allows users to easily compare the best financial products and listed products are independently rated to assist consumers with their purchase decision.

