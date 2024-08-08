ROSHI Releases Comprehensive Cost of Living Analysis for Singapore and Southeast Asia

Singapore-based fintech ROSHI has released an extensive report analyzing the cost of living in Singapore, including local trends and regional comparisons within Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key findings highlight Singapore's position as the most expensive country in Southeast Asia, with a cost of living index of 85.9, significantly higher than neighboring countries. The report also notes a substantial increase in property and rental costs, with average HDB flat prices reaching $532,768 and private houses averaging $2,080,533.

Cost of Living Index South East Asia 2024

"While Singapore maintains its reputation for high quality of life, our analysis reveals that many residents face increasing financial pressures due to rising costs across multiple sectors," stated Mr. Nada, ROSHI Founder. "However, it's important to note that these costs are often offset by higher incomes and government support measures."

The report also explores regional comparisons, offering insights into cost variations across Southeast Asian countries. This comprehensive view aims to provide context for Singapore's economic position within the region.

ROSHI remains committed to offering transparent, data-driven insights to help Singaporeans navigate the complex financial landscape. The full report is available at Cost of Living In Singapore and South East Asia Insights Report 2024.

ROSHI is a Singapore-based fintech transforming digital lending across Southeast Asia. Since launching its proprietary automated platform in March 2022, ROSHI instantly provides personalised loan options to borrowers by leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning. Currently facilitating home and personal loans through partnerships with various lenders, ROSHI has assisted hundreds of consumers in obtaining loan approvals while providing valuable market insights.

