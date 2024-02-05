ROSINBOMB™ LEADER IN ORGANIC PROCESSING PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES ANOTHER MAJOR STRATEGIC PATENT FILING ON THEIR NEWLY ANNOUNCED NATURE FRESH FREEZE DRYER

THE FILING OF THE COMPANY's FOURTH PATENT FOR THE FREEZE DRYER'S UNIQUE AND PROPRIETARY AIR CIRCULATION SYSTEM SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES PRODUCT LOSS

RENO, Nev., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), Industry leading developer of the highly acclaimed and patented ROSINBOMB line of products and technologies are pleased to announce the provisional filing of this very significant patent from the Company. This new patent application adds to the robust catalog of existing patents already granted to Rosinbomb for their groundbreaking technology implementation and this filing should be considered extremely significant.

Rosinbomb proudly announces a significant patent filing, showcasing the unique and proprietary air circulation system of the Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer. This innovation includes a revolutionary Piezo electric fan system seamlessly integrated into our innovative honeycomb rack system, optimizing airflow and enabling customers to process nearly twice the amount of material in the same time, all the while minimizing product loss due to temperature variations. These fans work in a very unique way. Instead of conventional spinning blades, they create airflow through vibration of a flexible arm that converts electric energy into mechanical energy.

Rosinbomb's President, Ryan Mayer said, "This is a major breakthrough for the industry. Uneven processing is an all-too-common result for most freeze dryers resulting in spoilage and reduced output." The proprietary Nature Fresh Air Flow System combined with our recently announced Honeycomb Rack Array gives us true separation from our competitors " Ryan added.

This is the fourth major and significant patent filing for Rosinbomb including three granted patents. Rosinbomb's intellectual property is a key factor in their engineering approach. Widely acclaimed as having the most elegant design and technological implementation in the market, Rosinbomb intends to enforce their patents stringently and vigorously pursue any violators in the marketplace both in the U.S and Overseas.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket 'Revolutionary Technology and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket 'The Panini Press Of Plants.'

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN), has over seven years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ products for processing essential organic juices, oils and botanicals. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB has always prided itself in its mission to deliver products that create safe, healthy organics. All our technologies and products are have issued and pending patents in their field of use Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

