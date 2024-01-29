ROSINBOMB™ LEADER IN ORGANIC PROCESSING PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES MAJOR STRATEGIC PATENT FILING ON NEWLY ANNOUNCED NATURE FRESH FREEZE DRYER

THE FILING OF THE COMPANY's FOURTH PATENT FOR THE FREEZE DRYER'S UNIQUE RACK ARRAY (THE HONEYCOMB) SIGNFICANTLY INCREASES THE OUTPUT BY FIFTY PERCENT COMPARED TO THE COMPETITION.

RENO, Nev., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROSINBOMB (OTC: ROSN), Industry leading developer of the highly acclaimed and patented ROSINBOMB line of products and technologies are pleased to announce the provisional filing of this very significant patent from the Company. This fourth patent application adds to the three existing patents already granted to Rosinbomb for their groundbreaking technology implementation and this filing should be considered extremely significant.

This patent filing covers the unique and proprietary way in which the Rosinbomb Nature Fresh Freeze Dryer racks are assembled in a Honeycomb design. The design and implementation creates a significant amount of additional processing space within the Freeze Dryer Cabinet resulting in fifty percent more output than its competitors within the same space footprint.

Rosinbomb's President, Ryan Mayer said, "We are thrilled to have filed this patent application on our unique rack array. This is a major breakthrough for the company." Processing space within a freeze dryer is at a premium and our ability to significantly increase the output without increasing the unit's size and footprint helps define our leadership position in the marketplace and protects the company from copycat manufacturers." Ryan added.

This is the fourth major and significant patent filing for Rosinbomb including three granted patents. Rosinbomb's intellectual property is a key factor in their engineering approach. Widely acclaimed as having the most elegant design and technological implementation in the market, Rosinbomb intends to enforce their patents stringently and vigorously pursue any violators in the marketplace both in the U.S and Overseas.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket 'Revolutionary Technology and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket 'The Panini Press Of Plants.'

More information about this revolutionary new product can be found here: https://rosinbomb.com

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN), has over seven years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ products for processing essential organic juices, oils and botanicals. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB has always prided itself in its mission to deliver products that create safe, healthy organics. All our technologies and products are have issued and pending patents in their field of use Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

