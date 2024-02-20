ROSM Celebrates 10 Years of Advancing Patient Care Through Regenerative Medicine

WASHINGTON , Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine ( ROSM ) is leading the paradigm shift in orthopedics & sports medicine and is thrilled to announce its 10th anniversary as of February 6. Since its inception in 2014, ROSM has been at the forefront of innovation, offering patient-centered care and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to improve lives.

ROSM 10 year graphic

"Reaching this milestone wouldn't be possible without the dedication of our incredible team, the trust of our patients, and the support of our community," said Colin Potts, COO of ROSM. "Over the past decade, we've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of regenerative medicine, and we're committed to continuing our journey to make these life-changing therapies accessible to more people."

Over the past 10 years, ROSM has achieved several noteworthy milestones, including:

Successfully treating thousands of patients with a variety of conditions using regenerative medicine therapies .

. Conducting groundbreaking research and clinical trials to advance the field.

Building a team of renowned experts in regenerative medicine.

Establishing partnerships with leading healthcare institutions.

ROSM is confident that the future of medicine lies in harnessing the body's own healing potential. As they celebrate their 10th anniversary, they remain committed to leading the way in this exciting field and making a positive impact on the lives of patients around the world.

About ROSM

ROSM's state-of-the-art regenerative therapies treat a full spectrum of orthopedic conditions, some of which are traditionally slated for intensive surgery, with many being minimally invasive treatments. With a commitment to patient-centered care and cutting-edge research, ROSM is dedicated to improving lives and advancing the field of regenerative medicine.

