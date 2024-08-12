Ross & Squibb Distillery celebrates the repeal of Prohibition with the release of Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII

The eighth-annual release in the award-winning, limited-edition series features a medley of three high-rye bourbons aged between 10 and 17 years

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery once again pays homage to its Prohibition legacy with the highly anticipated Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV), Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII features a medley of three rare bourbons aged between 10 and 17 years. A limited supply will be available at a minimum suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750mL bottle in September – just in time for National Bourbon Heritage Month.

Crafted to honor the repeal of Prohibition in 1933, Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII continues the high-quality legacy of The King of the Bootleggers, George Remus, who was widely known for supplying the finest bourbons of the Roaring 20s.

Building on this tradition, Ross & Squibb Master Distiller Ian Stirsman and the highly experienced blending team included a greater proportion of the high-rye bourbon than in past editions. This year's offering includes 9% of a 17-year-aged bourbon containing 21% rye; 24% of a 10-year-aged bourbon comprising 21% rye, and 67% of a second 10-year-aged bourbon containing 36% rye.

The unique medley of extra-aged bourbon gives Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII an aroma of cherry, candied pecans and hint of leather on the nose; flavors of maple syrup and cherry followed by fig, and a finish featuring vanilla and oak with lingering notes of baking spice.

"We wanted to push the boundaries with this eighth edition by doing several things differently than in the past," said Stirsman. "We increased the proportion of the high-rye recipe bourbon compared to previous editions and returned to non-chill filtration to keep the viscosity and mouthfeel intact. We also blind-tasted the final blend at different proofs and found the 101 proof to be the favorite. These changes, along with our history of using the best barrels to create award-winning annual releases, are sure to make Remus Repeal Reserve Series VIII a memorable pour."

This year's highly-anticipated release follows Remus Repeal Reserve Series VII, which won Gold at the 2024 SIP Awards. Remus Repeal Reserve Series VI earned a Double Platinum medal in the 2023 ASCOT Awards, and Remus Repeal Reserve Series V scored 98 points in 2021 from Tasting Panel magazine. To learn more about Remus Repeal Reserve VIII and the entire Remus Bourbon portfolio, visit RemusBourbon.com.

