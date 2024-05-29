Ross & Squibb Distillery enhances barrel program for 2024 with custom selection kits and guided in-person and virtual tasting options

Enhanced barrel programs for Remus Bourbon and Rossville Rye showcase the depth and breadth of the distillery's collection of high-rye bourbon and rye whiskey

ST. LOUIS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana-based Ross & Squibb Distillery announced enhancements to its Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey Single Barrel programs for 2024. The distillery is offering unique kits for each brand with the option to experience a private, guided tasting of the selections with Master Distiller Ian Stirsman either in-person at the distillery or virtually.

"We've set aside some outstanding barrels for our Remus and Rossville Single Barrel selections, each with a distinctive profile," said Stirsman. "For those customers who are interested in coming to the distillery, I'm looking forward to personally showing them around and helping them pick out a barrel they will love."

The in-person private barrel-selection opportunities take place at the distillery and are offered on a reservation-only basis. The onsite experience includes a tour of the 175-year-old distillery and a private sampling in the distillery's tasting room. The distillery does not offer public tours, which makes the in-person barrel program experience truly special for fans of Remus and Rossville Union.

Virtual tastings and selections also can be coordinated with customers who order either a Remus or a Rossville Single Barrel program selection kit. The custom selection kits are packaged in a handsome natural wood case containing a sample of three different mash bills, branded glassware and in-depth information about each of the offerings. All virtual tastings are either led by Stirsman or a member of the barrel team.

About the 2024 Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel selections

The Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel selections are ideal for bourbon lovers and collectors. For 2024, Remus Bourbon barrels aged between 4-5 years have been set aside for the program. Customers can choose from among three mash bills (51% corn/39% rye/10% malted rye; 60% corn/36% rye/4% barley; or 75% corn/21% rye/4% barley), which can be bottled at three unique proof ranges (108.5, 115.2 or 118.1). Each barrel of 2024 Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel selected yields approximately 30 6-in cases of 750mL bottles, with a suggested retail price of $59.99.

About the 2024 Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel selections

The Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel offerings continue the distillery's tradition of expertly crafted rye whiskeys. The 2024 program includes barrels aged between 4-5 years. Customers can select from among three mash bills (95% rye/5% barley; 51% rye/49% barley; or 51% rye/45% corn/4% barley), which can be bottled at three different proof points (108.2, 115.1 or 117.9). Each barrel of 2024 Rossville Union Rye Single Barrel yields approximately 30 6-in cases of 700mL bottles, with a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Customers and retail accounts interested in participating in the 2024 Barrel Program – either by ordering a sample kit or by reserving a private virtual or in-person barrel-selection opportunity with Ross & Squibb Distillery Master Distiller Ian Stirsman or a member of the barrel team – can email [email protected].

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

