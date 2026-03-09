ROSS CONTINUES EXPANSION WITH THE OPENING OF 17 STORES

EXPECTS 110 LOCATIONS IN 2026

DUBLIN, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced the grand opening of 17 new stores nationwide during February and March, including 13 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and four dd's DISCOUNTS® locations across 11 states. These openings represent the first wave of the Company's fiscal 2026 expansion plan to add approximately 110 new stores – about 85 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS – for a total unit growth of 5% this year.

"We are thrilled to kick off our 2026 expansion with new stores that bring great value to our customers and new jobs to communities across the country," said Richard Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "Following strong new store performance in 2025, these openings build on that momentum. We expanded Ross Dress for Less in the Mountain, Midwest, and Northeast regions while also strengthening our presence in key Sunbelt states. For dd's, we added new stores in our core markets of California and Texas, as well as our inaugural location in Utah."

In celebration of each opening and in keeping with the Company's longstanding commitment to supporting underprivileged youth, the Company made a donation to a local Boys & Girls Club or a First Book literacy partner. These contributions help deliver safe, supportive programming, reinforcing the Company's belief that strong communities start with strong opportunities for young people.

"Looking forward, we remain confident in our long-term growth potential and see a clear path to 2,900 Ross locations and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS stores across the country," said Mr. Leitz.

For more information on these new openings, please visit Ross Dress for Less Grand Openings and dd's DISCOUNTS Grand Openings.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,917 locations in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 366 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 23 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Connie Kao

Senior Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

(925) 965-4668

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.