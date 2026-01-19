Ross Feller Casey Founding Partner Robert Ross Honored by Barristers' Association of Philadelphia with William F. Hall Award

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Feller Casey, LLP, a Philadelphia-based personal injury and medical malpractice law firm representing clients throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, announced that its founding partner, Robert Ross, was honored with the William F. Hall Award by the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia at its Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on January 19, 2026, in Philadelphia.

The Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast is a longstanding Philadelphia tradition that brings together members of the legal community to honor Dr. King's legacy through service, leadership, and a commitment to justice. The event is hosted by the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, one of the nation's oldest organizations of Black attorneys and judges, dedicated to advancing excellence in the legal profession while promoting fairness, inclusion, and equal access to justice.

The William F. Hall Award is among the Barristers' Association's most significant honors. Named in memory of Judge William F. Hall, a respected jurist and legal leader, the award recognizes attorneys whose careers reflect sustained leadership, ethical practice, and a deep commitment to justice and public service.

Ross was recognized for his career as a trial lawyer representing individuals and families in catastrophic personal injury and medical malpractice cases across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Over more than three decades, he has secured well over half a billion dollars in recoveries for clients in serious personal injury, medical negligence, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury matters, including more than 30 eight-figure verdicts and settlements.

His work includes some of the largest medical malpractice recoveries in Pennsylvania, as well as significant verdicts and settlements involving traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, birth injuries, defective products, workplace accidents, and fatal transportation incidents. Throughout his career, Ross has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia, supporting its mission of mentorship, professional excellence, and expanding access to justice.

Ross is a founding partner of Ross Feller Casey, LLP, which he co-founded in 2006 with Joel Feller and Matt Casey. The firm focuses exclusively on serious and catastrophic personal injury cases, including medical malpractice, hospital negligence, birth injury, construction accidents, product liability, workplace injuries, and wrongful death claims.

"We congratulate our law partner, Rob Ross, on this well-deserved honor," said founding partners Joel Feller and Matt Casey. "The Barristers' Association of Philadelphia could not have made a better choice in selecting this year's honoree."

In addition to his trial work, Ross has long been recognized for mentoring younger attorneys and for his active involvement in the legal community, reflecting a belief that access to justice should not depend on background, resources, or circumstance, values that closely align with the mission of the Barristers' Association of Philadelphia.

