ROSS STORES DONATES $850,000 FOR DISASTER RELIEF AND RECOVERY IN RESPONSE TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) announced today that the Company has pledged $850,000 of donations to local and national organizations, including the American Red Cross, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, providing disaster relief and recovery efforts associated with the devastating California wildfires. These funds will help provide shelter, food, emergency supplies, and rebuilding services for people affected by this ongoing disaster.

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are committed to supporting our local communities, especially during times of need. We launched our off-price business in California about 43 years ago, and today it remains an important market for us with almost 500 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS stores. In addition, we operate one of our major buying offices in Los Angeles, so this unfathomable disaster hits close to home. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to those who have suffered untold losses from these devastating wildfires."

The Company is also raising additional funds specifically to help those affected by the 2025 California wildfires by accepting customer donations to the Red Cross from January 16th through January 26th at the store registers of its 139 Ross Dress for Less and 49 dd's DISCOUNTS locations across Southern California. Individuals can also choose to make secure online donations to the Red Cross at www.redcross.org.

About Ross Stores:

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2023 revenues of $20.4 billion. The Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,836 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam as of November 2, 2024. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 356 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Connie Kao

Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

(925) 965-4668

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.