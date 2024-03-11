ROSS STORES OPENS 18 NEW LOCATIONS

TARGETING APPROXIMATELY 90 OPENINGS IN 2024

DUBLIN, Calif., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. opened 11 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and seven dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 11 different states in February and March. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 90 new stores, comprised of about 75 Ross and 15 dd's DISCOUNTS, during fiscal 2024.

"This Spring, we continued to expand the store base of both Ross and dd's. Specifically for Ross, we expanded our presence in the newer markets of Michigan and New York, while dd's growth primarily focused on existing markets of California, Florida, and Texas," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "We now operate a total of 2,127 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations across 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience."

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2023 revenues of $20.4 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,775 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 352 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

