ROSS STORES OPENS 19 NEW LOCATIONS

TARGETING APPROXIMATELY 100 OPENINGS IN 2023

DUBLIN, Calif., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. opened 11 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and eight dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 13 different states in February and March. Both chains expanded into existing markets including locations in California, Texas, and Florida. For dd's, growth also included their first store in the state of Wisconsin. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores, comprised of about 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS, during fiscal 2023.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue the expansion of our two chains," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "We now operate a total of 2,034 Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS locations across 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience."

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2022 revenues of $18.7 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,704 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 330 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact: Connie Kao

Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations

(925) 965-4668

[email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.