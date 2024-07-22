ROSS STORES OPENS 24 NEW LOCATIONS

DUBLIN, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores recently opened 21 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and three dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 17 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 90 new stores, comprised of about 75 Ross and 15 dd's DISCOUNTS locations, during fiscal 2024.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets," said Richard Lietz, Executive Vice President, Property Development. "This summer, Ross expanded its footprint in several existing markets and added locations in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, states we entered last year, while dd's also expanded its presence in Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 2,148 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2023 revenues of $20.4 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,795 locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 353 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

