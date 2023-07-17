ROSS STORES OPENS 27 NEW LOCATIONS

Ross Stores, Inc.

17 Jul, 2023, 16:01 ET

PLANNING APPROXIMATELY 100 NEW STORES IN 2023

DUBLIN, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores recently opened 18 Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and nine dd's DISCOUNTS® stores across 14 different states in June and July. These new locations are part of the Company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 dd's DISCOUNTS – during fiscal 2023. 

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing plans to continue building our presence in both existing and newer markets," said Gregg McGillis, Group Executive Vice President, Property Development. "This summer, Ross Dress for Less opened its inaugural six stores in the state of Michigan and dd's expanded its presence in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS locations over time."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS currently operate a total of 2,061 locations in 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2022 revenues of $18.7 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,722 locations in 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, name brand and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 339 dd's DISCOUNTS® in 22 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Contact:         

Connie Kao                                                     

Group Vice President, Investor & Media Relations                                                                                               

(925) 965-4668                                                

[email protected]

