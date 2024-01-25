Ross Walker's Hawkins Way Capital, Secures Chicago River North Hotel Financing

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ross Walker, co-founder and partner at Hawkins Way Capital, successfully closed a $5.225 million refinancing loan with Symetra Life Insurance Company as the lender for its Sonder-run River North hotel. The loan, brokered by Meridian Capital Group, will provide funding for the continuing of operations at the innovative 60 keys hotel, which appeals to digital nomads and young travelers through communal amenities, affordable rates, and proximity to the city's most popular tourist attractions.

FOUND Chicago at 613 N. Wells St.
Originally the historic Olympia Building, the property at 613 North Wells Street was built in the 1910's and purchased by Hawkins Way in 2016. The trendy hotel, which opened rebranded doors in 2018, has been leased by publicly traded short-term rental company Sonder and offers guests 60-rooms, private and shared, in the heart of River North. Alongside guest rooms and amenity spaces, the 25,000 square foot property also features a restaurant, cafe, and speakeasy style bar.  Hawkins Way has plans to self-manage versus lease the property in the future as the post-Covid hospitality market has reduced operating risk.  

About Hawkins Way Capital
Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with over $2.5 billion of assets under management, focusing on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. The company seeks niche theses targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns, leveraging the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value. 

