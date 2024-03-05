Rossum launches US Political Advertising Spending Monitor: $62.7M in TV Campaigns in 6 Months

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , a leader in intelligent document processing, democratizes access to real-time US presidential political ad spending data, including ad costs, locations, and targeting, by using its next-generation AI, Rossum Aurora.

"AI isn't just a fancy accessory; it can be a force for transparency, ensuring that information empowers the public and levels the playing field in the democratic process," said Petr Baudis, Rossum's CTO. "Building Rossum Aurora, we adhered to a guiding principle: our AI must be trustworthy, controllable, and deliver impact. We hope that this project leads stakeholders to discuss the positive impact of AI in society more than the negative."

Despite the FCC's mandate for candidates to publicly disclose ad order invoices, the difficulty lies in the sheer volume and variability of these documents. As a result, manual processing becomes less accurate, inefficient, and less reliable.

Rossum's Political Advertising Spending Monitor showcases the media strategies employed by each candidate during the past 6 months to either solidify or overturn projected election results, highlighting their focus on securing electoral votes in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Looking at the data, some trends indicate:

Republican candidates spend the majority of their political advertising budget on left-leaning/liberal digital TV channels like ABC, CBS, and NBC

Terrestrial TV is getting the largest share of political ad spending with an estimate of $62M during the past 6 months so far

during the past 6 months so far Nikki Haley (Rep.) continues to be the top spender on ads despite her recent political setbacks

The monitor exclusively tracks direct candidates' spending, excluding formally unaffiliated SuperPAC expenditures. This approach yields a more precise figure compared to sources relying on estimates and forecasts.

The data presented by Rossum is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. Rossum maintains no direct or indirect affiliations with any of the US presidential candidates. Our platform processes transactional documents precisely as they are publicly available on the official FCC website, with no alterations or modifications.

Rossum remains committed to providing valuable insights into political advertising spending dynamics leading up to the upcoming elections. The monitor is continuously updated in real time, allowing stakeholders to track and analyze the evolving landscape of political advertising expenditures. As part of our commitment to transparency, we will continue to share these insights with the general public, enabling a better understanding of the dynamics shaping the political advertising space as we approach the elections.

About Rossum

Rossum leads the charge in intelligent document processing. Delivering an advanced transactional document automation platform to over 300 enterprise businesses across the globe looking to tame document chaos.

Focused on driving unmatched productivity and accuracy, Rossum's AI-first, cloud-native approach transforms business workflows end to end, addressing risks, enhancing business relationships, and unlocking real-time strategic insights from transactional data. The platform's adaptive design seamlessly integrates human expertise and technology, offering enterprises a tailored solution for optimal return on automation. Explore the possibilities at rossum.ai

SOURCE Rossum